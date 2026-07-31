Clorox Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

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The Clorox Company

Jul 31, 2026, 16:15 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly dividend from $1.24 to $1.25 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2026.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Headquartered in Oakland, California since 1913, Clorox integrates sustainability into how it does business. Driven by consumer-centric innovation, the company is committed to delivering clearly superior experiences through its trusted brands including Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Purell® as well as international brands such as Chux®, Clorinda® and Poett®. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.   

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SOURCE The Clorox Company

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