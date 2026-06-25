Cloud Campaign Officially Launches CloudStudio, Bringing AI-Assisted Social Fulfillment to Agencies

New service gives agencies a scalable alternative to fully manual production and standalone AI content generators

BOULDER, Colo., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Campaign today announced the official launch of CloudStudio, an AI-assisted social media fulfillment service that combines automated content production, human review, and agency oversight within a single social media management platform.

The general availability launch follows months of pilot programs and beta testing with agencies managing hundreds of client brands.

CloudStudio is built directly into Cloud Campaign, an agency-focused social media management platform. The service uses brand intake data, website research, existing social content, visual references, campaign planning tools, and AI evaluation systems to create platform-specific social posts for individual client brands.

Rather than positioning AI as a replacement for agency teams, CloudStudio introduces a hybrid fulfillment model. AI supports the repetitive work behind campaign planning and content production, every post is reviewed by a human before delivery, and agencies retain control over strategy, revisions, approvals, and publication.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how agencies are approaching recurring social media work. Clients increasingly expect a consistent presence across social channels, while manually producing every post can make social media services difficult to scale profitably. CloudStudio is designed to automate more of the production process without removing the judgment and oversight agencies provide.

"Agencies should not have to choose between producing every post manually and handing client work entirely over to AI," said Ryan Born, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud Campaign. "CloudStudio automates the repetitive production work while preserving the human judgment, agency oversight, and client relationships that make great marketing valuable."

Unlike standalone AI content generators, CloudStudio connects content production to the rest of the social media lifecycle. Content moves directly into Cloud Campaign's review, approval, scheduling, publishing, community management, analytics, and reporting workflows.

The launch represents the next phase of Cloud Campaign's agency platform, extending beyond social media management into the production and fulfillment of recurring client content.

CloudStudio is now generally available to Cloud Campaign customers.

About Cloud Campaign

Cloud Campaign provides social media management software for agencies and SaaS platforms. Its platform includes publishing, approvals, collaboration, analytics, reporting, community management, and white-label tools for managing social media across multiple brands.

Contact: Kurt Miller, [email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Campaign