Cloud Capital Launches New Data Center ABS Master Trust, Completes $520 Million Triple-A Rated Issuance

First-of-its-kind data center ABS program created for Cloud Capital's Core Strategy with the first-ever data center ABS issuance with a Triple-A rating from three independent agencies.

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Capital, a leading global data center investment management firm, today announced the successful closing of a $520 million asset-backed securities (ABS) issuance through its newly established Cloud Capital ABS Master Trust, the second ABS Master Trust managed by Cloud Capital.

This structure is designed to provide a scalable and repeatable financing platform for Cloud Capital's stabilized Core Joint Venture Strategy, which is backed by Realty Income and a leading global institutional investor, and marks the launch of the industry's first programmatic data center ABS Master Trust set-up for a core joint venture. The transaction is the first data center ABS issuance to achieve triple-A ratings from three independent rating agencies. Structured as a single A-2-I tranche and rated AAA by Fitch Ratings, Morningstar DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency reflects the quality of the underlying assets, conservative capital stack and long-term contracted cash flows.

The issuance is secured by an 80 MW stabilized hyperscale data center in Northern Virginia, leased to an investment-grade hyperscale customer under a long-term lease supported by durable, and mission-critical workloads.

"The launch of our ABS Master Trust represents another defining milestone in Cloud Capital's evolution as a leading institutional investment platform for digital infrastructure," said Hossein Fateh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cloud Capital. "We have established a scalable source of long-term capital that will support the continued growth of our Core Strategy while enhancing value for our institutional investors. Achieving Triple-A ratings from three independent agencies reflects the exceptional quality of our assets, disciplined underwriting, and long-standing relationships with investment-grade hyperscale customers."

"Despite challenging market conditions, this transaction received significant demand from a broad and diversified institutional investor group and matched the tightest spread for a data center ABS transaction since the onset of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026," said Jason Weaver, Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets at Cloud Capital. "Beyond the successful execution of this issuance, these facilities establish a repeatable financing platform that expands our access to institutional capital, diversifies our funding sources, enhances capital efficiency and positions Cloud Capital to finance future growth at an increasingly competitive cost of capital. We are grateful to our financial advisors and investors for their continued support as we grow our platform."

Matt Bissonette, Senior Managing Director of Guggenheim Securities, LLC, added, "Cloud Capital has established a new benchmark for institutional financing in the digital infrastructure sector. The combination of premier stabilized assets, long-duration investment-grade tenancy, conservative down-the-fairway structuring and an innovative Master Trust framework generated exceptional demand across a broad spectrum of institutional investors. This transaction demonstrates both the continued maturation of the data center ABS market and the growing demand for high-quality digital infrastructure credit."

The net proceeds from the transaction will support the continued growth of Cloud Capital's Core Strategy and provide additional flexibility to capitalize on the increasing global demand for hyperscale digital infrastructure.

The transaction was led by Guggenheim Securities, LLC as the Sole Structuring Advisor and Sole Active Bookrunning Manager. In addition, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as Passive Bookrunners.

About Cloud Capital

Cloud Capital is a leading global specialized investment management firm focused on acquiring, managing and operating high-quality data centers. Since 2020, Cloud Capital has acquired a portfolio of 30 data center assets worldwide valued at over $12 billion, employing a rigorous and disciplined underwriting process for both proprietary and off-market data center transactions and active hands-on asset management. Cloud Capital has offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, CA, and London.

For more information, please visit: www.cloudcapital.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Capital