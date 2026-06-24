Clubspot Announces Strategic Minority Investment from Mamba Growth Equity

Partnership accelerates Clubspot's growth to power golf & country, yacht, racquet, and social clubs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubspot, the cloud-based, AI-enabled platform for private clubs, today announced a minority investment from Mamba Growth Equity, a firm that partners with exceptional, founder-owned software businesses.

Clubspot is a leading software and payments platform for private clubs in North America. Headquartered in San Francisco, Clubspot was founded by club members who wanted to build a first-of-its-kind modern cloud platform for club operators and members. Clubspot brings membership management, billing, events, communications, embedded payments, and accounting into a single intelligent operating system.

"We founded Clubspot because private clubs deserve best-in-class modern software and amazing support. Clubspot is more than a business to us – it's a shared passion for clubs and the connections and experiences they enable," said Brendan Kopp, Founder and CEO of Clubspot. "We are excited to partner with Mamba, a team that shares our vision to deliver world-class technology for club operators and members everywhere."

"During our team's research, it became abundantly clear that Clubspot provides the best product in this market. Their platform is modern, deeply functional, and built around how clubs actually operate today. Brendan, Philip, Bryce and team have built something that competitors have not come close to matching, and we are excited to help them capture this market," said Jake Colognesi, Founder and Managing Partner of Mamba Growth Equity.

"Clubspot has built the modern technology and payments experience this category has lacked, and the AI-enabled capabilities the team is layering on will redefine what these organizations expect from their software. We are proud to support Clubspot in their next chapter of growth," added Tyler Hanson, Principal at Mamba Growth Equity.

About Clubspot

Clubspot is the cloud-based, AI-enabled management platform for private clubs, serving golf and country, yacht, racquet, and social club segments across North America. The platform unifies membership management, billing, events, communications, and embedded payments in a single intelligent system, giving operators the tools to run efficiently and deliver exceptional member experiences.

Learn more at theclubspot.com.

About Mamba Growth Equity

Mamba Growth Equity is a New York City-based early growth equity firm that invests in exceptional, capital-efficient vertical software and technology businesses. Mamba partners with founder-led companies to accelerate product innovation, customer experience, and durable growth.

Learn more at mambagrowth.com.

SOURCE Clubspot