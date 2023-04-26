Clutch Bag Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing demand for luxury clutch bags - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clutch bag market size is set to grow by USD 3,357.83 million from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.56%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario with illustrative charts and graphs. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clutch Bag Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Clutch Bag Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The clutch bag market is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Non-luxury Brand



Luxury Brand

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Consumers' preference for buying clutch bags through new retail formats like signature stores, factory outlets, malls, and shopping centers has increased. This can be attributed to the convenience they offer. Therefore, the changing consumer preference is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, most of the clutch bag vendors have opened their own retail outlets to sell their products. Hence, such strategies and the opening of new brand-specific stores are expected to drive consistent sales growth through offline stores, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Clutch Bag Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the clutch bag market in l4 industry include Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Acne Studios AB, adidas AG, Aeffe Spa, Bulgari S.p.A, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., CHARLESKEITH.COM Pte. Ltd, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Svala, Tapestry Inc., and VIP Industries Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the clutch bag market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Abercrombie and Fitch Co. - The company offers clutch bags such as Packable Beach Tote Bag, Structured Straw Basket Bag, and Scrunchie Handbag.

The company offers clutch bags such as Packable Beach Tote Bag, Structured Straw Basket Bag, and Scrunchie Handbag. adidas AG - The company offers clutch bags such as Crossbody Bag, Mini Drawstring Pouch, and Snake Graphic Waist Bag.

The company offers clutch bags such as Crossbody Bag, Mini Drawstring Pouch, and Snake Graphic Waist Bag. Bulgari S.p.A - The company offers clutch bags such as Serpenti Clutch, Serpenti Cabochon Crossbody Mini Bag, and Serpenti Cabochon Crossbody Mini Bag.

Clutch Bag Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing demand for luxury clutch bags is a major driver fueling the growth of the clutch bag market during the forecast period.

The demand for luxury bags is increasing due to an increase in consumer spending power globally.

Additionally, major brands like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger , Dior, and Estee Lauder , have implemented AI-powered technologies to offer personalized and timely customer services.

, Dior, and , have implemented AI-powered technologies to offer personalized and timely customer services. Through their AI-powered chatbots, these brands, sell products using targeted marketing, personalization, and timely automation, thus attracting more customers.

Baby boomers are viewed as prospective consumers of luxury goods for the home including clutch bags.

Baby boomers make up 20% of the population in the US alone in 2021, and their purchases of luxury goods, such as clutch bags, accounted for more than 30% of all sales of personal luxury goods worldwide.

Hence, such factors influence the market growth for clutch bags during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The availability of customized clutch bags is an emerging trend in the clutch bag market during the forecast period.

Several developed countries along with several developing nations have witnessed a growing demand for customized goods, including clutch bags in the last few years.

Customizations in bags usually comes with various options like personalized designs, names, and encrypted messages on bags.

The bags can further be personalized with customers' choice of pictures on them. The level of personalization ranges from strap and buckles to embroidery or adding a name or a picture.

For instance, Capri is one of the top suppliers of personalized clutch purses. The business increased the customizable services offered at all of its locations nationwide.

The concept of monogramming and embroidery is popular right now, especially in the luxury women's purse market. Capri's THE MONOGRAM SHOP is one such example.

Customers can have unique goods because of the customization, which supports market expansion through new purchases.

Hence, such trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The presence of counterfeit products is a major clutch bag market challenge impeding the growth.

Counterfeit clutch bags are manufactured from flimsy, low-quality raw materials that may even be toxic for the skin of the users, which makes them less expensive than similarly named goods.

Due to the similarities, customers occasionally struggle to understand the difference between real and fake goods.

They are frequently duped by the appearance and feel of such counterfeit goods, and their negative experiences may reflect poorly on the legitimate companies that offer those goods.

Hence, counterfeit products are a major threat hindering the clutch bag market growth during the forecast period.

Clutch Bag Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist clutch bag market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the clutch bag market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the clutch bag market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of clutch bag market vendors

Clutch Bag Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,357.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.2 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Acne Studios AB, adidas AG, Aeffe Spa, Bulgari S.p.A, Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., CHARLESKEITH.COM Pte. Ltd, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Svala, Tapestry Inc., and VIP Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

