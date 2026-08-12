Clyfford Still Museum Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With Art and Community-Focused Events

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clyfford Still Museum will celebrate its 15th anniversary with two events in September, including a celebratory garden-party fundraiser and a community-focused event and free day. The Museum will also mark its official anniversary on November 18 with the inaugural Dr. Morris Susman Luminary Lecture.

Clyfford Still Museum galleries, artwork by Clyfford Still, photo by Brent Andeck Clyfford Still Museum, photo by Brent Andeck

The event 15 Years of the Still – Wildly Independent, Rooted in Denver will feature seasonal bites, curated cocktails, and immersive artist activations from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Still's outdoor forecourt and inside the Museum. Sponsor access begins at 5:30 p.m. Art activations at the event include: an installation by botanical dye textile artist Maki Teshima; an interactive installation by sculptor and potter Steven Meyers; ceramic works by Lucas Thomas; performance by artists Tobias Fike and Matthew Harris; and a soundscape by DJ Fancy Matthew. Tickets and sponsorships are on sale until September 11.

The 15th Anniversary Community Celebration and SCFD Free Day includes free Museum admission and activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 19. Starting at 10 a.m., the Still will be vibrant with music, lawn games, sidewalk chalk, giveaways, and other free activities on the Museum's outdoor forecourt. Visitors of all ages may participate in hands-on artmaking with doodle artist Zak Todd outside starting at 11 a.m. The Museum will also offer guided mini-tours inside the galleries throughout the day. The celebration also includes remarks at 2 p.m., followed by mini-cupcakes, then live music by Mona Eye-Yoob and the HabiBeats Band from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome; no registration is required.

On November 18, the Museum will present the Dr. Morris Susman Luminary Lecture, featuring keynote speaker Harry Cooper from the National Gallery of Art.

In addition to the celebration events and lecture, the Still will continue to present the special-feature exhibition, Celebrating 15 Years: 15 New Paintings in 15 Months, which opened in May. Celebrating 15 Years unveils a never-before-seen Clyfford Still painting in the Museum's first gallery each month and will run through September 2027.

The Clyfford Still Museum opened its doors on November 18, 2011. Visit clyffordstillmuseum.org.

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SOURCE Clyfford Still Museum