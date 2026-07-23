CM Global Services Announces Project Santos, a Planned 50-Megawatt AI Data Center Campus in ERCOT South

CM Global Services targets a site and engages with strategic partners to become operational in the AI data center space.

DENVER, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CM Global Services, LLC (CMGS) today announced Project Santos, its plan to develop a 50-megawatt AI data center campus for a site in the ERCOT South grid zone. CMGS is a long-standing strategic partner of Compass Mining, Inc. and is a global provider of logistics, hardware sales, and infrastructure services, with a growing focus on AI infrastructure and building site development. The announcement was made by Shanon Squires, Chief Mining Officer of Compass Mining, during a panel on bitcoin mining companies diversifying into AI infrastructure at the Energy Investors Forum.

CMGS intends to deliver Project Santos in two phases. The first phase, a 7-megawatt, 5 MW of IT Load Tier III facility purpose-built for AI inference workloads, is targeted for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2027. A subsequent 43-megawatt expansion, bringing the site to its fully planned 50-megawatt capacity

"This is a disciplined next step for CM Global Services, drawing upon its expertise in standing up infrastructure, while Compass Mining simultaneously continues to be the gold standard in Bitcoin mining-related services," said Shanon Squires. "Bitcoin mining remains the core of Compass Mining. CMGS' Project Santos reflects the power infrastructure and site development discipline CMGS built over years, and we're pursuing this initiative on our own terms."

"This is a new step forward for CMGS, as we continue building for the future," said Vishnu Mackenchery, Managing Director at CMGS. "Project Santos marks our entry into AI infrastructure and inference, and we're charting our own path, moving fast to get there."

GPU-as-a-Service for Enterprise and Neocloud Customers

Project Santos is being developed as a GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) platform. Rather than requiring customers to bring their own hardware, CMGS is securing NVIDIA GB300 Blackwell GPU capacity to offer directly to off-takers as dedicated, single-tenant or multi-tenant compute. The company's ideal customer profile is AI enterprise organizations seeking dedicated capacity, and CMGS is also in active discussions with neocloud providers.

Project Status

Site: located in the ERCOT South grid zoneCompute: CMGS is securing NVIDIA GB300 Blackwell GPU capacity to offer as GPU-as-a-Service to off-takers

Total planned capacity: 50 megawatts, 35 MW of IT to be delivered in two phases

Phase 1: 7 megawatts, 5 MW of IT load Tier III, targeted for completion by end of Q1

Phase 2: adding a 43-megawatt expansion, 30 MW of IT load with utility-supported expansion

Customer profile: AI enterprise companies are the ideal customer; CMGS is also in active discussions with neocloud providers

About CMGS

CM Global Services (CMGS) is a global provider of logistics, hardware sales, and infrastructure services, with a growing focus on AI infrastructure and building site development. CMGS supports clients with end-to-end logistics solutions, hardware procurement, and site-level execution for next-generation compute infrastructure.

About CMGS and Compass Mining Partnership

Compass Mining serves as a strategic partner and advisor to CM Global Services (CMGS), supporting its growth across global logistics, hardware sales, and infrastructure services. As CMGS expands its focus into AI infrastructure and site development, Compass Mining's guidance helps shape its strategic direction and execution. Together, the two organizations continue to collaborate on delivering end-to-end solutions for clients building next-generation compute infrastructure.

Disclaimer

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SOURCE CM Global Services