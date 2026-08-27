CMC Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Companies 2026 List

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it has been named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Companies 2026 list.

The annual ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes 650 U.S. companies based on financial leadership, innovation, performance as an employer and sustainability.

CMC has built a differentiated platform with leading positions across key phases of early-stage construction markets and continues to leverage its scale, operational excellence and innovation capabilities to drive long-term value. The company's ongoing transformation also reflects its focus on strengthening its business, supporting its employees and operating responsibly for the future.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Companies," said Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer of CMC. "This recognition reflects the strength of CMC's culture, our commitment to continuous improvement, and the transformation underway across our company. We are proud of what our employees have accomplished and remain focused on executing our strategy, serving our customers and building an even stronger, more sustainable CMC for the future."

About CMC

CMC is a Fortune 500® company headquartered in Irving, Texas, and a leading provider of early-stage construction solutions that support the foundational phases of modern infrastructure and building projects. Founded in 1915, CMC has grown from a single-site recycling operation to one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of steel reinforcing bar (rebar), a leading producer of subgrade soil stabilization and foundation enhancement solutions and a major supplier of concrete pipe and precast products.

Through an extensive manufacturing network primarily located in the United States and Central Europe, with strategic operations in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia, CMC serves infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy markets. While often unseen, CMC's products are essential to highways, bridges, airports, commercial buildings and other critical structures that support everyday life.

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