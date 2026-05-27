CMC to Host 2026 Investor Day on August 5, 2026

IRVING, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC (NYSE: CMC) today announced it will host its Investor Day on August 5, 2026.

Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of his executive leadership team will present an update on the Company's strategy, operations, and long-term growth outlook.

The event will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of CMC's website at www.cmc.com. Investors and other interested parties are invited to join the virtual event by registering in advance at CMC Investor Day 2026. A replay of the webcast and accompanying materials will be available following the event.

About CMC

CMC is a Fortune 500 company (NYSE: CMC) headquartered in Irving, Texas, and a leading provider of early-stage construction solutions that support the foundational phases of modern infrastructure and building projects. Founded in 1915, CMC has grown from a single-site recycling operation into one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of steel reinforcing bar (rebar), a leading producer of subgrade soil stabilization and foundation enhancement solutions, and a major supplier of concrete pipe and precast products.

Through an extensive manufacturing network primarily located in the United States and Central Europe, with strategic operations in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia, CMC serves infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy markets. While often unseen, CMC's products are essential to highways, bridges, airports, commercial buildings and other critical structures that support everyday life.

SOURCE CMC