CME Group July Volume Hits New Record of 27 Million Contracts, Up 23% Year Over Year

Record July ADV in interest rate, equity index, energy, agricultural and metals products

International ADV grew 32% to 8.8 million contracts

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its highest July average daily volume (ADV) on record at 27 million contracts, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

July 2026 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 12.6 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 8.2 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 2 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 811,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 788,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV of 237,000 contracts ($10.3 billion notional)

Additional July 2026 product highlights compared to July 2025:

Interest Rate ADV increased 17% SOFR futures ADV increased 9% to 3.6 million contracts U.S Treasury futures and options ADV increased 22% to 7 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 13% to 1.8 million contracts 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 13% to 1.3 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 46% to 1.2 million contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 32% to 873,000 contracts 30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 60% to 660,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 48% Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 159% to 3 million contracts E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 24% to 1.4 million contracts Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 27% to 1.1 million contracts E-Mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 8% to 1.1 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 9% WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 17% to 953,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 2% to 454,000 contracts Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 175% to 179,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 15% Corn futures ADV increased 16% to 441,000 contracts Soybean futures ADV increased 12% to 293,000 contracts Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 53% to 176,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 9% Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 39% to 184,000 contracts

Metals ADV Micro Gold futures ADV increased 41% to 287,000 contracts Micro Silver futures ADV increased 123% to 49,000 contracts 1-Ounce Gold futures ADV increased 417% to 51,000 contracts

International ADV increased 32% to 8.8 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 29% to 6.3 million contracts and APAC ADV up 41% to 2.1 million contracts

Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4.4 million contracts represented 54% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro Energy futures accounted for 7.1% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Metals futures accounted for 53% of overall Metals ADV

BrokerTec overall average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 15% to $1.056 trillion U.S. Repo ADNV increased 9% to $393 billion European Repo ADNV increased 20% to €356 billion U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 13% to $91 billion

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 25% to $70 billion and FX Link ADV increased 38% to 55,000 contracts ($5.2 billion notional per leg)

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending June 2026 were $150 billion for cash collateral and $170.4 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group