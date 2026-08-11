CME Group to Expand 24/7 Trading to 100-Ounce Silver Futures After Gold's Strong Debut

24/7 trading in silver commences September 11

Over $200M traded in weekend sessions for 1-Ounce Gold futures since July 24 launch

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will expand 24/7 trading to its 100-Ounce Silver futures contract from September 11, 2026, pending regulatory review.

"Silver bridges the precious and industrial metals worlds, acting as a diversifier for investors that responds to both macroeconomic news and real-world demand," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "Our retail clients have shown a strong appetite for right-sized gold futures available whenever they need them, so we are now extending that same 24/7 access to help participants manage risk and pursue opportunities in silver."

Since 24/7 trading in 1-Ounce Gold futures launched on July 24, over 53,000 contracts have traded during the newly expanded weekend trading sessions, representing approximately $219 million in notional value and is the largest liquidity pool for weekend trading in Gold futures. Both the 1-Ounce Gold and 100-Ounce Silver futures are designed to be right-sized for retail trading, with a smaller notional exposure.

CME Group offers the world's leading benchmark futures contract for silver. A record $50 billion average notional traded each day across CME Group's silver futures in the first half of the year. 100-Ounce Silver futures launched in February 2026, with 17,800 contracts ADV traded in the first half of 2026. CME Group's metals business set a new record in the first half of 2026, with a total of 1.3 million contracts traded daily driven by precious metals activity, up 55% year-on-year.

100-Ounce Silver futures are financially-settled based on the daily settlement price of the global benchmark COMEX 5,000-Ounce Silver futures contract and are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group