CMG Investors Have Opportunity to Join Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Fraud Investigation with SBS Law

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP ("SBS"), a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ("Chipotle" or "the Company") (NYSE: CMG) for violations of the securities laws.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Chipotle is the subject of a Reuters report published on August 4, 2026, titled: "Chipotle pulls jalapenos from some restaurants amid salmonella probe." According to the article, the Company "said on Tuesday it had removed jalapenos from all its restaurants in Minnesota and other locations that received the product after identifying the peppers as a potential common ingredient in a salmonella outbreak under investigation by public health authorities."

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WHY SBS? Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation. Bringing together the extensive experience and diverse skillsets of founding partners Brian Schall, Andrew Brown, and David Schwartz, SBS is dedicated to aggressively advocating for every investor.

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CONTACT:

Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP

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David Schwartz, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

[email protected]

SOURCE Schall, Brown & Schwartz LLP