CMS Energy Announces Chris Shellberg as Vice President of Low-Voltage Electric Distribution

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CMS Energy

Jun 24, 2026, 14:00 ET

JACKSON, Mich., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today that Chris Shellberg has been named vice president of low-voltage electric distribution, effective July 1.

Shellberg will manage the company's low-voltage distribution (LVD) system that delivers electricity safely and reliably 24/7 to nearly 2 million homes and businesses through CMS Energy's chief subsidiary, Consumers Energy.

She has served most recently as Consumers Energy's senior executive director of LVD operations and holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Western Michigan University.

"Chris brings 30 years of experience at Consumers Energy and a strong record of operational leadership across LVD operations, fleet and facilities, meter operations and operations services," said Greg Salisbury, CMS Energy's senior vice president of electric distribution.

"She brings deep expertise in distribution, service restoration, metering, smart grid, contract negotiations and financial management. With her technical background, business knowledge and commitment to safe, reliable service, Chris is well positioned to lead our LVD team to keep the lights on for Michigan."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

SOURCE CMS Energy

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