CMS Energy Announces Polly Harris as Vice President of Human Resources

JACKSON, Mich., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today that Polly Harris has been named vice president of human resources, effective July 20.

Harris was previously with Union Pacific Railroad, where she served most recently as vice president of human resources.

She brings more than two decades of human resources experience to the table. She launched her career with John Deere, grew her expertise during three years with Conagra Brands, and has spent the last 18+ years dedicated to supporting the team at Union Pacific.

She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix. Additionally, she completed the Advanced HR Executive Program through the Michigan Ross School of Business.

"Polly is an experienced HR executive and talent strategist with a strong background in enterprise transformation, culture, workforce engagement and HR operations," said Shaun Johnson, CMS Energy's executive vice president, chief legal & administrative officer.

"She helped lead people strategy for a large, union and salaried workforce, and her experience includes championing a holistic culture of employee well-being, driving safe and healthy operational environments, talent management, workforce planning, succession, engagement, compensation and benefits, employee relations, organizational design, and culture transformation. We are excited for her to bring her talent and experience to our company."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

SOURCE CMS Energy