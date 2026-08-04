CND Life Sciences Announces Growth Financing Led by S-Curve Partners to Accelerate Expansion of the Syn-One Test® Platform and the Company's Precision Neurology Mission

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, a leading neurodiagnostics company advancing objective biomarker-based testing for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the completion of growth financing led by S-Curve Partners, an operator-led healthcare investment firm focused on founder-inspired healthcare technology and diagnostics businesses. S-Curve was joined by current CND investors and shareholders, reflecting continued confidence in the Company's commercial trajectory, expanding clinical adoption, and long-term strategic positioning.

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with S-Curve Partners and grateful for the continued support of existing investors and shareholders," said Rick Morello, CND's Chief Executive Officer. "S-Curve's confidence in CND's mission reflects the progress our team has made in expanding clinical adoption and advancing the science behind our scalable neurodiagnostics platform."

CND is best known for the Syn-One Test, the first commercially available skin biopsy-based laboratory developed test (LDT) designed to detect abnormal, or phosphorylated, alpha-synuclein and other pathological markers. The Syn-One platform assists clinicians in evaluating patients with suspected Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, REM sleep behavior disorder, and related synucleinopathies. Since 2020, Syn-One has been used by more than 4,000 neurologists and other clinicians across the United States to support the diagnostic evaluation of more than 60,000 patients. Syn-One is supported by a growing body of peer-reviewed clinical evidence assessing cutaneous phosphorylated alpha-synuclein as a biomarker of synucleinopathies.

Proceeds from the financing will support sustained growth of the Syn-One platform, expansion of commercial initiatives, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and incorporation of Syn-One into a broader multimodal biomarker capability designed to support clinical diagnosis and disease characterization of neurodegenerative disorders. The financing comes at a time of heightened interest in objective biomarkers, earlier diagnosis, and precision medicine approaches within neurology.

"As a neurologist, I am encouraged to see the neuroscience field move toward multimodal biomarkers and earlier intervention," said Todd Levine, MD, CND's Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder. "This financing gives us the flexibility to invest in innovation, expand access to the Syn-One platform, and strengthen our pharmaceutical and research relationships."

"Neurodegenerative diseases remain among the most underdiagnosed and misdiagnosed conditions in medicine, and as disease-modifying therapies emerge, objective biomarkers will only become more essential for clinicians, patients, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies," said Daniel Livschutz, Founding Partner of S-Curve Partners. "We believe CND has built one of the most differentiated platforms in neurodiagnostics, and this financing is intended to accelerate its evolution from a category-defining product to a broader platform supporting earlier diagnosis, disease differentiation, and more personalized care. We look forward to partnering with the entire CND team."

About CND Life Sciences

CND Life Sciences is a neurodiagnostics company focused on advancing objective biomarker-based approaches for neurodegenerative disease diagnosis and research. The Company developed the Syn-One Test®, a proprietary skin biopsy-based diagnostic test designed to detect abnormal alpha-synuclein and other pathological markers to support the diagnosis of synucleinopathies including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, and related disorders. Since 2020, more than 4,000 neurologists and other clinicians have ordered the Syn-One Test to support their diagnostic evaluation of patients.

The Syn-One Test is intended to provide objective pathological information to assist clinicians in the evaluation of patients with suspected synucleinopathies. Test results should be interpreted in conjunction with clinical findings and other diagnostic information.

The company also collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies on clinical trials for investigational therapies and is conducting studies on early disease detection and synuclein quantification. For more information, visit cndlifesciences.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About S-Curve Partners

S-Curve Partners is an operator-led healthcare investment firm that partners with businesses at critical inflection points to accelerate growth and create long-term enterprise value. Focused on healthcare technology, diagnostics, AI-driven platforms, and tech-enabled services, S-Curve provides more than capital, combining strategic resources, operational expertise, and deep industry relationships to help companies scale. Led by former founders and operators who have successfully built, acquired, scaled, and exited healthcare businesses, the firm is guided by a simple philosophy: identify transformational companies, support them through active partnership, and help them realize their full potential through S-Curve inflection.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding expected growth, product development, commercialization initiatives, strategic partnerships, and market opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations.

Media Contacts

CND Life Sciences: [email protected]

S-Curve Partners: [email protected]

SOURCE CND Life Sciences