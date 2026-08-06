CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon Expands to Largest Field Ever, Sells Out in Record Time

The 19th running will welcome a record number of marathon participants as Indianapolis prepares for the 14th consecutive and earliest sellout in event history.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon has reached a historic milestone, selling out its expanded marathon field in August—the earliest sellout in event history—as Indianapolis prepares to host one of the 15 largest marathons in the United States this November.

The event's continued momentum also follows the recent extension of CNO Financial Group's title sponsorship through 2028, reinforcing a long-term partnership focused on health, well-being and the continued growth of one of Indianapolis' signature sporting events. Since becoming the title sponsor in 2016, CNO has played a key role in helping elevate the Monumental Marathon weekend into a nationally recognized race experience, attracting participants and visitors from all 50 states and more than 20 countries.

The 19th annual race weekend festivities will begin with the Monumental Health & Fitness Expo, held Thursday, November 5, and Friday, November 6 in Halls A & B of the Indiana Convention Center. The free two-day Expo is open to the public and will feature packet and shirt pickup, official Brooks Running merchandise, interactive sponsor activations and more than 50 vendors as participants and visitors from around the world gather in downtown Indianapolis for Indiana's largest marathon weekend.

"Selling out our largest marathon field in event history so early is an incredible reflection of the momentum behind this event and the energy surrounding Indianapolis right now," said Jed Cornforth, President & CEO of Beyond Monumental. "What started nearly two decades ago as a vision to create a world-class marathon for our city has grown into one of the premier race weekends in the country. We're grateful to our runners, volunteers, partners and community for continuing to make the Monumental race weekend such a special experience year after year."

The Monumental Marathon weekend is expected to deliver an even greater economic impact for central Indiana in 2026, bringing tens of thousands of participants, spectators, volunteers and visitors to downtown Indianapolis while supporting local hotels, restaurants, small businesses and neighborhood communities.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Beyond Monumental and build on our shared commitment to the health and well-being of our hometown community," said Rocco Tarasi, Chief Marketing Officer, CNO Financial Group, and Beyond Monumental board member. "The Monumental Marathon delivers a significant community and economic impact and has evolved into a signature event for the city of Indianapolis. We look forward to joining the tens of thousands of participants, volunteers and fans in celebrating another unforgettable race weekend."

Known for its fast and flat courses, the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon has become a destination for personal bests, Boston Qualifiers and U.S. Olympic Trials dreamers. The 2025 race featured a new Men's Marathon course record and an overall marathon finisher record, adding to the tradition that has welcomed thousands of first-time marathoners and elites alike since 2008.

A waitlist is currently available for the sold-out Monumental Marathon and Half Marathon and additional participants may be accepted as space permits. Registration for the Monumental 5K is over 80% full and will remain open while spots remain. For more information, please visit monumentalmarathon.com.

About Beyond Monumental

Beyond Monumental, the 501(c)3 non-profit responsible for the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, provides the Indianapolis community with a complement of activities built around their premiere event that promotes healthy living & fitness for all ages. Beyond Monumental gives back to the Indianapolis community by supporting youth programming that reinforces healthy lifestyles for young people, with an emphasis on working with urban students and Indianapolis Public Schools, donating over $1.7 million since inception. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of "Ten Great Marathons for First Timers". The 19th annual running is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2026. For more information, please visit beyondmonumental.org.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities and financial services through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $39.9 billion in total assets. Our 3,200 associates, 5,100 exclusive agents and more than 6,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE Beyond Monumental