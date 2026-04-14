Co-Diagnostics to Showcase Co-Dx PCR Platform and CE-IVD Solutions at ESCMID 2026 in Munich, Germany

Company to engage with global customers and distributors while expanding international commercial relationships

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced it will participate in the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease ("ESCMID Global") 2026, taking place April 17-21 in Munich, Germany.

ESCMID Global 2026 features academic and industry programming that brings together clinical microbiology and infectious diseases leaders dedicated to advancing scientific, education, research and state-of-the-art technologies. Prior ESCMID Global events have historically attracted more than 16,000 registrants, nearly a third of which originated from outside of Europe, underscoring its role as the premier global forum for the infectious disease community.

Company representatives look forward to establishing and strengthening relationships with new and existing customers and distributors from around the world while also showcasing the Company's suite of CE-IVD testing solutions for clinical laboratories, as well as the upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform*.

Registrants interested in learning more about Co-Diagnostics are invited to visit Booth #G55.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics