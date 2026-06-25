Co-Diagnostics Vector Smart® Division Expands Footprint to 21 States

Expansion coincides with Co-Dx webinar for prospective mosquito abatement district customers in honor of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that its mosquito abatement district ("MAD") customer base for the Vector Smart® line of products and services have grown to include MADs in 21 states, with four new full laboratory installs added in June alone. The announcement coincides with Co-Dx hosting a webinar for prospective MAD customers in recognition of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week.

"Our Vector Smart division continues to gain traction, and we believe the pace of new customer additions this month reflects both the strength of our technology and a growing urgency around vector-borne disease surveillance," said Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics. "Co-Diagnostics is a leader in the space to provide PCR tests to mosquito abatement districts for in-house PCR testing, decentralizing mosquito pool testing to allow for more informed operational decisions in communities where MADs operate."

According to the World Health Organization, vector-borne diseases carried by mosquitos cause more than 700,000 deaths annually. In June 2026, Maricopa County, Arizona reported its first West Nile virus-related death of the season. Co-Dx Vector Smart products include multiplex PCR tests for diseases like West Nile, eastern and western equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, Zika, dengue and chikungunya, designed and optimized to help MADs improve their situational awareness of their communities and to make their abatement efforts more efficient and effective.

Mr. Egan continued, "Co-Diagnostics believes that decentralizing PCR testing to the point of need enables faster, data-driven vector surveillance and better coordination between public health agencies. Because disease-carrying mosquitoes move across jurisdictional boundaries, timely collection and sharing of surveillance data can be critical to protecting communities. We are committed to remaining at the forefront of innovation for decentralized PCR, for vector control applications as well as infectious disease testing worldwide."

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to; (i) statements regarding in-house mosquito pool testing allowing for quicker reaction times and improved health outcomes; and (ii) decentralizing PCR testing to the point of need enabling faster, data-driven vector surveillance while supporting collaboration between public health agencies. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx Vector Smart tests and other Co-Dx technology; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics