COACH LAUNCHES "&COACH," A NEW GEN Z BRAND PLATFORM CO-CREATED FROM THE INSIDE OUT

"With &Coach, we're exploring a new model for how brands build relevance and participate in culture," said Joon Silverstein, Chief Marketing Officer at Coach. "This generation doesn't want to inherit a prescribed version of aspiration—they want to shape identity for themselves, and they want to be part of the process. &Coach was built by bringing Gen Z creatives, cultural voices, and hundreds of consumers into the work from day one. It's a fundamentally different brief, and it changes everything: the stories we tell, the voices we center, and how the platform evolves over time."

Launching with voices including Charli xcx, Malala Yousafzai, Paige Bueckers, Toni Breidinger, PinkPantheress, Avantika, Iga Świątek and KiiiKiii, &Coach unfolds through social-first storytelling shaped by each participant's own perspective, voice and sense of self.

At the center of &Coach are intimate, emotionally resonant moments that feel deeply personal yet universally understood: the first big opportunity, the uncertainty before stepping into something new, the quiet confidence found in moments of transition and self-expression. Across every story, Coach bags appear not as a status symbols, but as companions that amplify confidence without defining it. Rather than centering a fixed campaign narrative, &Coach is designed to evolve over time through new voices, perspectives and culturally relevant moments that reflect the participatory, ever-evolving ways Gen Z navigates identity.

THE TALENT

The launch phase features individuals across music, film, sport, fashion and activism, including:

PinkPantheress, British singer, songwriter and producer

Charli xcx, English singer, songwriter and actress

Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Yasmin Finney, Actress, model, and LGBTQIA+ activist.

Toni Breidinger, NASCAR driver

Paige Bueckers, 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Angel Reese, two-time WNBA All-Star

Azzi Fudd, number one pick in 2026 WNBA Draft

Iga Świątek, top-ranking Polish professional tennis player

Avantika, American actress

Lilas, Japanese singer-songwriter

KiiiKiii, South Korean girl group featuring Leesol, Sui, Jiyu, Haum and Kya

&Coach captures talent in unfiltered, lived-in moments that feel immediate, personal and culturally recognizable: Charli xcx reflecting quietly before stepping into a new musical era, Toni Breidinger navigating pressure in a male-dominated sport, and KiiiKiii preparing backstage before their first performance. In each instance, Coach bags are integrated naturally into each individual's life—not as a symbol of status, but as an amplifier of confidence within moments of transition and self-expression.

"At Coach, we believe luxury should inspire confidence without conformity," added Silverstein. "For this generation, self-expression is personal and constantly evolving. A Coach bag doesn't define identity—it supports people through the moments that shape it."

THE PROCESS

&Coach was built through a fundamentally different creative process with a community of Gen Z creative directors and cultural voices spanning art, fashion, film and digital culture, including Sage Adams, Nicole Chui, Danny Cole, Phia Dennis, Henry Kornaros, Made Lapuerta, Alex Lange, Matt Lange, Ameya Okamoto, Terrence O'Connor, Anthony Po, Ramisha Sattar, Reuben Selby, Drew Townsel and Phia Wilson, in partnership with United Talent Agency's Next Gen Practice and creative agency Marcel. Embedding Gen Z collaborators directly into the platform's development—from early cultural insighting and concept development to ongoing feedback loops with hundreds of Gen Z consumers globally—&Coach was designed from the inside out.

Living across social platforms, including newly launched Instagram and TikTok accounts, @and.coach, the platform will continue to expand through new voices, community participation and culturally relevant moments over time, rethinking not only how campaigns are made, but who gets to author them.

&Coach builds on Coach's broader purpose, the Courage to Be Real, and reflects the brand's continued commitment to self-expression, cultural collaboration and storytelling that moves at the speed of culture. Through shared experiences that feel both singular and universal, the platform reinforces Coach's belief that identity is not fixed—it is continuously discovered, shaped and amplified through community.

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Tessa O'Connell, Director, Global Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Coach, Inc.