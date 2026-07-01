Coast and Fleetio Deepen Partnership to Unite Fuel and Fleet Maintenance Data

Expanded capabilities connect cost management and maintenance operations in a singular workflow

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast, a spend management platform for businesses that run in the field, and Fleetio, the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today announced a new embedded experience that brings fleet payments, fuel transaction data, and fuel management natively into the Fleetio platform. Building on the existing integration between the two companies, this new experience allows fleet managers to control spending and keep up with preventive maintenance without switching tools. That means lower fuel and maintenance costs from the system they already use every day.

Fleet operations and fleet payments have historically been managed in two separate ecosystems. Fleets manage their vehicles and maintenance expenses in Fleetio, but fuel and fleet spending (and the associated payment data) is often managed through the fuel card provider. This gap creates an incomplete view of the total cost of vehicle ownership and forces hours of manual reconciliation every month.

The new integrated experience between Fleetio and Coast closes that gap—bringing this data together to increase control and visibility by enhancing spend management and removing payment friction. Rather than simply syncing data between two systems, fleet managers can apply for and manage Coast cards directly within Fleetio. Coast's fleet, fuel, and maintenance purchases live entirely in Fleetio, with each transaction automatically matched to the right vehicle, driver, and business cost center. Fleet managers get more accurate miles per gallon, cost per mile, and total cost of ownership reporting without touching a spreadsheet. Fleetio customers can also use a Coast card across the Fleetio Maintenance Shop Network with transaction fees waived.

"Fleet data lives in Fleetio. Fleet payments should too. By bringing every fuel and maintenance transaction into the workflow fleets already trust, we give operators real-time visibility into what each vehicle actually costs to run and the controls to keep that spending in check," said Phil Mirisola, Director of BD & Strategic Partnerships at Coast.

"Our customers come to Fleetio for a seamless, integrated maintenance solution to keep their vehicles running and their teams optimized. Adding Coast's payment and fuel data into those same workflows means finance and operations can work from one source of truth, with greater clarity on every dollar spent and a more integrated experience to help drive faster decisions," said Miles Rand, Director of Product - Maintenance at Fleetio.

The enhanced integration is available now to all mutual customers and can be accessed through the Fleetio platform.

Learn more information on the Coast and Fleetio partnership here.

About Coast

Coast is re-imagining the trillion-dollar US B2B card payments infrastructure, with a focus on the country's 500,000 commercial fleets, 40 million commercial vehicles, and many million commercial drivers. Drivers, fleets, and the merchants that serve them all increasingly demand modern digital payments experiences and affordable and transparent financial services products. Coast's mission is to deliver them at a transformational scale and to improve working lives in one of the country's biggest industry sectors. Coast is founded and led by Daniel Simon, who previously co-founded digital payments platform Bread (breadpayments.com), which was acquired by Alliance Data Systems for more than $500 million in 2020. For more information, visit coastpay.com.

The Coast Visa® Commercial Card is issued by Celtic Bank. All card accounts subject to credit approval.

Media Contact

Angela Guido

[email protected]

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through embedded intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports over 8 million vehicles, including more than 8,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders per year through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

Media Contact

Clark Maxwell

[email protected]

SOURCE Coast