Coastal Bridge Advisors, Waddell & Associates and One Charles Private Wealth Combine Firms

Strategic combination expands client resources, technology and advisory capabilities

WESTPORT, Conn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Bridge Advisors (CBA), Waddell & Associates (W&A) and One Charles Private Wealth today announced the completion of their strategic merger. The combination creates a combined firm with over $10 billion in assets under management, measured as of June 30, 2026.

The unified firm, operating under the Coastal Bridge Advisors name, brings together approximately 20 partners and 52 professionals across offices in Hingham, Massachusetts; Milford and Westport, Connecticut; Charlotte, North Carolina; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Los Angeles, California.

The combined firm features an expanded, multi-regional leadership team. David Waddell (formerly CEO and chief investment strategist of W&A) serves as CBA's chairman and chief investment strategist, alongside Kevin G. Burns, CBA's founder and co-chairman; Jim Betzig, CEO; Mark Dupont, president; and Bill Loftus, chief revenue officer.

"It's an exciting time in the evolution of Coastal Bridge Advisors," said Mr. Burns. "I am honored to welcome David as CBA's new chairman and chief investment strategist. His market acumen and the incredible culture he and his firm have built over four decades are a perfect complement to ours. Together with Paul Squarcia, Erik Wallin and their team from One Charles Private Wealth, we are stronger on many levels. The entire firm focuses every day on building our clients' proud legacies for generations of families to come. This combination affirms that commitment."

"This is about getting better for our clients," said Mr. Waddell. "We were never interested in growth for its own sake. What makes this opportunity different is that it allows us to preserve the values and personal service our clients expect, while adding broader planning intelligence, deeper investment capabilities and enhanced technology needed to serve them even more powerfully in the years ahead."

"In our business, scale certainly matters," said Mr. Dupont. "This combination brings together partners and team members whose wealth management experience and ability are incredibly difficult to assemble in today's marketplace."

"We're proud to announce that Paul and Erik, founding partners of One Charles Private Wealth, have joined CBA as managing partner of our Florida office and managing partner of our Massachusetts office, respectively," said Mr. Betzig. "Perry Green (former chief financial officer of W&A) joins as CBA's chief planning officer, and Sean Gould (former W&A partner) joins as managing partner in the Tennessee region."

The transition marks the retirement of two storied industry names: "Waddell & Associates," a 40-year-old brand deeply rooted in family history, and "One Charles Private Wealth," a Massachusetts brand known for its "circle of care" service model for over a decade. "Moving forward collectively under the Coastal Bridge Advisors banner reflects a vision for a bold, shared future while reflecting our commitment to preserving the culture, care and client relationships that have long defined all three of our firms," said Mr. Squarcia.

To learn more about Coastal Bridge Advisors, please visit www.coastalbridgeadvisors.com.

About Coastal Bridge Advisors

Tracing its roots back to 2008, Coastal Bridge Advisors (CBA) is an independent, registered investment advisory firm dedicated to enriching lives through financial clarity. More than a traditional advisory firm, CBA serves as a partner in its clients' financial journeys, helping them navigate opportunities, challenges and milestones with confidence. Grounded in integrity and committed to continuous learning, the firm combines seasoned experience with innovative technology, aiming to transform financial complexity into clear, actionable strategies. By aligning its interests with those it serves and honoring client trust through genuine care and unwavering dedication, CBA strives to help individuals, families, entrepreneurs and institutions build confidence in their financial future while enjoying the life they have worked hard to create.

Coastal Bridge Advisors is a Network Firm within Focus Financial Partners, a leading financial services firm comprised of integrated wealth management, family office and business management services. Waddell & Associates and One Charles Private Wealth were also Focus Network Firms prior to the transaction.

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SOURCE Coastal Bridge Advisors