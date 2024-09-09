COASTAL MISSISSIPPI TOURISM ANNOUNCES THE WORLD PREMIERE OF "AMERICA'S HIDDEN COAST: MISSISSIPPI"

View America's Hidden Coast: Mississippi Trailer

BILOXI, Miss., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "America's Hidden Coast: Mississippi," a one-hour television special from Emmy® Award-winning writer and producer Peter Greenberg in partnership with the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Commission, will premiere Monday, September 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. on Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) and in the coming weeks on PBS stations across the country, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.

“America’s Hidden Coast: Mississippi,” a one-hour television special from Emmy® Award-winning writer and producer Peter Greenberg in partnership with the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Commission, will premiere Monday, September 9, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

"It was very exciting to partner with a seasoned and highly respected journalist like Peter Greenberg to bring this project to fruition," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "America's Hidden Coast: Mississippi" will be seen by millions of people showcasing our beautiful destination, rich history, and southern hospitality to a worldwide audience of potential new visitors.

The one-hour program highlights people, places, and stories from Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties and will be seen by an estimated audience of over one hundred million people worldwide.

"I am very excited to show the world everything Coastal Mississippi has to offer travelers," said Greenberg. "For the first domestic hour of my "Hidden" series, I can't think of a more perfect place for visitors to discover than the beautiful vistas, rich history, and especially the extraordinary people who make Coastal Mississippi the premier destination it is."

In addition to being a multi-Emmy® Award-winning journalist, Peter Greenberg has received many accolades, including being named one of the most influential people in Travel Weekly. In 2012, he was inducted into the U.S. Travel Association's Hall of Leaders for his contributions to the travel industry.

"We wanted to make this program for residents and visitors alike," added Young. "There is so much to see and do in Coastal Mississippi, and it's our hope that this program will open doors to new tourism opportunities and growth for the tri-county region for years to come."

Please check your local listings for air dates and times in your area.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi.

Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi