Coastal Mississippi Restaurants Earn 2025 MICHELIN Guide Distinction

GULFPORT, Miss., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi is proud to announce that Siren Social Club, Vestige and White Pillars have been selected for recognition in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide American South. This distinction highlights the region's flourishing culinary scene and underscores Coastal Mississippi's emergence as a destination for world-class dining.

Coastal Mississippi is proud to announce that Siren Social Club, Vestige and White Pillars have been selected for recognition in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide American South.

"We are thrilled that three of our very own, specifically Siren Social Club, Vestige and White Pillars, have earned this prestigious recognition from the MICHELIN Guide American South," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. "This acknowledgment reflects the talents of our chefs, the vibrancy of our local food culture, and the growing momentum of Coastal Mississippi as a culinary destination. We thank the MICHELIN Guide for shining a spotlight on excellence here, and we are grateful to Travel South USA and Visit Mississippi for their support of MICHELIN Guide American South."

The MICHELIN Guide's inclusion of Coastal Mississippi affirms the region's dedication to culinary creativity, hospitality, and the highest standards of quality. It joins other distinguished destinations featured by the MICHELIN Guide as it expands its coverage to go beyond the main, urban cities and venture into other territories to better uncover the authentic food culture of the American South.

Coastal Mississippi looks forward to welcoming new visitors inspired by this recognition. It has long been and continues to be a must-visit destination for food lovers. For more information or to plan a trip, please visit https://www.coastalmississippi.com .

About Coastal Mississippi

Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that's rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.





identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that's rich in flavor, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef. The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the Inspectors when dining on their own time.





is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the Inspectors when dining on their own time. The MICHELIN Green Star honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainability





honors restaurants that are pioneers in sustainability Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin's Inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the Inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel.

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 50 destinations, the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin's anonymous Inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin Inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin Inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the Inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection, so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi