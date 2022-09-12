Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market 2026, Shift Of Consumer Preference From Animal-hide To Synthetic Leather Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market Segmentation

End-user

Automotive



Footwear



Furniture And Domestic Upholstery



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coating agents for synthetic leather market report covers the following areas:

Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market size

Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market trends

Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market industry analysis

This study identifies the availability of a wide range of synthetic leather products as one of the prime reasons driving the coating agents for synthetic leather market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Abhilash Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

CHT Germany GmbH

Covestro AG

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Jasch Industries Ltd.

ROWA GROUP Holding GmbH

Santex Rimar Group

Stahl Holdings BV

The Dow Chemical Co.

Wacker Chemie AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Coating Agents for Synthetic Leather Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist coating agents for synthetic leather market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coating agents for synthetic leather market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coating agents for the synthetic leather market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coating agents for synthetic leather market vendors

Coating Agents For Synthetic Leather Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 207.38 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abhilash Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Covestro AG, Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Jasch Industries Ltd., ROWA GROUP Holding GmbH, Santex Rimar Group, Stahl Holdings BV, The Dow Chemical Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Furniture and domestic upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Furniture and domestic upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Furniture and domestic upholstery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Furniture and domestic upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Furniture and domestic upholstery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abhilash Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Abhilash Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Abhilash Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Abhilash Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 CHT Germany GmbH

Exhibit 100: CHT Germany GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 101: CHT Germany GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: CHT Germany GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Covestro AG

Exhibit 103: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 104: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Covestro AG - Key news



Exhibit 106: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Covestro AG - Segment focus

10.6 Elkem ASA

Exhibit 108: Elkem ASA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Elkem ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Elkem ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Elkem ASA - Segment focus

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 112: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 115: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.8 Jasch Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Jasch Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Jasch Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Jasch Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Jasch Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 ROWA GROUP Holding GmbH

Exhibit 121: ROWA GROUP Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: ROWA GROUP Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: ROWA GROUP Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Stahl Holdings BV

Exhibit 124: Stahl Holdings BV - Overview



Exhibit 125: Stahl Holdings BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Stahl Holdings BV - Key offerings

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 127: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 132: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

