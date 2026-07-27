CoBALT Expands to U.S. Market with AI Business Engagement Platform REALIZER

Partners with KACCWA to deploy REALIZER as the Official AI Platform for WABA Korea Expo 2026, helping businesses transform face-to-face meetings into lasting business opportunities.

SEATTLE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoBALT, an AI SaaS company specializing in business relationship intelligence, today announced its official expansion into the United States with a strategic partnership with the Korean American Chamber of Commerce of Washington State (KACCWA). Under the agreement signed on July 20, CoBALT's flagship platform, REALIZER, has been selected as the Official AI-powered Business Engagement Platform for WABA Korea Expo 2026.

REALIZER uses AI to automate contact capture and personalized follow-ups, cutting response times from 5 days to real-time and increasing lead conversion from 47% to over 70%.

Scheduled to take place in Seattle from August 14–16, 2026, with a B2B networking program beginning on August 13, WABA Korea Expo serves as a primary gateway connecting Korean and U.S. companies, investors, and industry leaders. Throughout the Expo, REALIZER will be provided to participating exhibitors to digitize, organize, and automate relationship management before, during, and after meetings.

While conventional CRM tools require manual data entry after interactions occur, REALIZER captures the full context of face-to-face meetings from the very first contact. By leveraging AI to automate contact capture, briefing preparation, and personalized follow-ups, REALIZER eliminates traditional follow-up delays — reducing response times from an industry average of 5 days to real-time execution — while boosting lead conversion rates from 47% to over 70%.

"Trade shows and B2B exhibitions are among the most critical channels for international expansion, yet companies routinely lose valuable opportunities in the days following an event due to delayed execution," said Haeil Yi, Chief Executive Officer of CoBALT. "REALIZER was built to bridge that gap. Our deployment at WABA Korea Expo demonstrates how AI can strengthen human relationships and turn initial handshakes into measurable business outcomes. This partnership marks an exciting first step in CoBALT's expansion across North America."

"WABA Korea Expo was created to build lasting bridges between businesses across Korea and the United States," said Myung Kyu Oh, President of KACCWA. "The biggest challenge for exhibitors has always been preserving relationship momentum after the event closes. Partnering with CoBALT ensures our attendees have the AI tools needed to convert meaningful conversations into long-term commercial partnerships."

Operating across major global markets — including the U.S., Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the UAE — REALIZER has earned international recognition at premier technology forums, including GITEX Supernova and the Slingshot Global Competition.

Following WABA Korea Expo 2026, CoBALT plans to expand REALIZER across North American trade shows, industry conferences, chambers of commerce, and enterprise sales organizations.

About CoBALT

CoBALT is a global AI SaaS company developing intelligent solutions that maximize the value of in-person business interactions. Its flagship platform, REALIZER, combines AI-driven contact capture, relationship intelligence, and automated follow-up to reduce administrative burden and accelerate pipeline growth for global B2B teams. Operating from Singapore and Seoul, CoBALT serves enterprise and mid-market clients across North America, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.realizer.ai.

SOURCE CoBALT