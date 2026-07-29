Coco5 Signs Retail Partnership with Costco, Bringing Athlete-Approved Hydration to Millions

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco5, the athlete-owned hydration brand backed by NBA stars Devin Booker, Charles Barkley, Derrick Rose, and D'Angelo Russell, makes its Costco debut this month, bringing the coconut water-based electrolyte drink that first gained a loyal following among professional athletes to millions of new health-conscious consumers.

Coco5 at Costco

In July, the fruity coconut water brand rolled out to Costco locations across the Midwest with an 18-count variety pack featuring electrolyte-rich Pineapple, Coconut, and the brand's newly launched Grape flavor. Priced at $19.99 and available exclusively via Costco, the retail partnership brings the brand's clean hydration to more households at their best price yet. The launch follows a series of successful Costco Roadshows and will be supported by additional tastings at stores across California, the Southeast and Northwest, with more planned throughout summer.

Created by Chicago Blackhawks Head Trainer Mike Gapski, Coco5 was created to solve a simple problem: helping elite athletes stay hydrated without relying on artificial sports drinks. Developed by sports nutritionists, the formula includes 26% real coconut water, five naturally occurring electrolytes, and just eight simple ingredients. The brand quickly became a locker room favorite before earning a devoted following among health-conscious families and everyday consumers looking for a cleaner hydration option.

The Costco launch caps a milestone year for Coco5. The brand recently introduced Grape, its first new flavor in 15 years, expanded into airport retail across the U.S., and secured a $10 million investment led by Loop Capital to accelerate innovation, retail expansion, and operational growth. It also continues its partnership with the American Cancer Society, supporting efforts to address cancer disparities in communities through awareness, fundraising, and community initiatives.

Beyond Costco, Coco5 is available at leading retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Amazon, continuing its mission to make athlete-grade wellness formulas more accessible than ever.

About Coco5: Coco5 is a coconut water–based hydration brand redefining everyday wellness with clean, functional formulations. Made with 26% real coconut water and naturally occurring electrolytes, Coco5 delivers effective hydration without artificial dyes, sweeteners, or preservatives. The brand is proudly Black-owned and athlete-owned, backed by a collective of NBA All-Stars, industry leaders, and change-makers committed to advancing health. Coco5 is building a modern hydration designed for daily use, recovery, and long-term wellbeing. Learn more at www.coco5.com or @drinkcoco5.

Media Contact: Nic Bryant / [email protected]

SOURCE Coco5