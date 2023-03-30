Coconut butter market size to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by increasing prominence of private-label brands - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coconut butter market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. Many retailers in the market are introducing coconut butter under their private-label brands to increase profits. For instance, Amazon.com offers a line of coconut butter products through its private-label brand, One Life Organic. Private-label brands are becoming more popular in the market and are competing with global brands. These products are offered at a lower price than branded products. This attracts price-sensitive consumers who are more likely to purchase such products. The demand for private-label products, including coconut butter, is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This will positively drive the growth of the market. Discover some insights on market size and forecast (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coconut Butter Market 2022-2026

Global Coconut Butter Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (food industry, personal care industry, and commercial industry) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the food industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Coconut butter is widely used in the food industry for making a variety of dishes. Like butter derived from dairy, coconut butter can be applied to muffins, toast, or other types of baked goods. Coconut butter can also be used as a taste enhancer in hot beverages to add flavor. In addition, vendors are offering creamy or regular coconut butter products in different types of packaging. Many such factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coconut butter market.

Europe will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. North America is another major region in the market and is expected to contribute considerably to the overall growth of the market. Coconut butter is consumed by more than three-fourths of the US population as a breakfast spread. It is very popular among the Millennial population, as it is convenient to use and is considered healthy. In addition, the increasing consumer demand for organic, gluten-free, and reduced-fat coconut butter is driving the growth of the coconut butter market in North America .

Global Coconut Butter Market – Vendor Analysis

The global coconut butter market is fragmented and significantly competitive. Vendors differentiate their products based on quality, packaging, pricing, and portfolios. They focus on business expansion and product innovation strategies to increase their profit margins and market shares. Vendors are adopting several competitive strategies to maintain their position in the market. Even though there is a presence of established brands in the market, the market will attract more new coconut butter manufacturers during the forecast period. Thus, the threat of new entrants will be high in the coming years. Besides, the increase in M&A activities will create opportunities for vendors to expand their reach, both geographically and in terms of the products offered. Some of the key vendors covered in the market include:

Artisana Organics - The company offers raw organic coconut butter, which is freshly made from whole coconut flesh. It contains a valuable amount of micronutrients.

- The company offers raw organic coconut butter, which is freshly made from whole coconut flesh. It contains a valuable amount of micronutrients. Binnies Coconut Butter - The company offers premium coconut butter, which can be used as a spread on toast, smoothies, pancakes, waffles, fruit, oatmeal, sandwiches, and potatoes.

- The company offers premium coconut butter, which can be used as a spread on toast, smoothies, pancakes, waffles, fruit, oatmeal, sandwiches, and potatoes. Celebes Coconut Corp. - The company offers organic coconut milk, which is prepared by squeezing the grated coconut meat using a mechanical press.

- The company offers organic coconut milk, which is prepared by squeezing the grated coconut meat using a mechanical press. Hallstar Innovations Corp. - The company offers biochemical coconut butter, which has been designed for use in personal care product formulations to reduce cutaneous dryness and to assist in moisturization after exposure to sun and other harsh elements.

Global Coconut Butter Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The increasing demand for organic coconut butter is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers are exhibiting high demand for organic coconut butter products that do not contain synthetic additives. These products are perceived as not having any adverse side effects when consumed regularly. Their growing demand has encouraged many vendors to offer organic ingredient-based coconut butter products. This trend will have a positive influence on the growth of the global coconut butter market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Stringent regulations on the quality and packaging of coconut will challenge the growth of the market. There have been several cases of product recalls in the past, when the packaging of the coconut butter products lacked information/warnings on allergic reactions and the presence of bacteria such as E. Coli. This led regulatory bodies in many countries to emphasize the quality of these products. For instance, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Canadian Food authorities have introduced several regulations with respect to the quality and content of coconut butter. They have designed tests using new technologies to update a common source of information about bacteria and other contaminants in the products. If the regulations are made more stringent, they could negatively affect the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this coconut butter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coconut butter market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the coconut butter market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coconut butter market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut butter market vendors

