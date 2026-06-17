Code3 Earns Dual Industry Honors for AI Innovation and Digital Commerce Excellence

Digital marketing agency recognized by Skai and The Drum for helping brands drive measurable growth through AI, data and consumer insight

Code3-produced creative drove 17.7x more attributed revenue and 10x more views for Elida Beauty's POND'S, Noxzema, and Caress brands on Amazon

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency Code3 has earned two major industry honors, underscoring its leadership at the intersection of artificial intelligence, commerce and performance marketing.

The agency received the Celeste AI Pioneer (Agency) Award from Skai, recognizing innovative applications of AI to improve advertising performance and uncover new growth opportunities. Code3 was also awarded a Bronze Award in Digital Commerce from The Drum Awards for Marketing for its work helping Elida Beauty connect with multicultural consumers and drive stronger results on Amazon.

"These awards reflect something we've believed for a long time: the best marketing happens when technology and human judgement work together," said Craig Atkinson, CEO of Code3. "AI can help brands move faster and make smarter decisions, but lasting growth comes from understanding consumers and creating meaningful connections. We're proud to help our clients do both."

The dual recognition highlights Code3's integrated approach to modern commerce marketing, combining advanced technology, strategic media, creative storytelling, and deep analytics to help brands compete in increasingly complex digital marketplaces.

The Work Behind the Awards

Skai Celeste AI Pioneer Award

Code3 earned this recognition by solving one of the hardest problems in large-scale Amazon advertising: moving from reactive, manual optimization to proactive, AI-powered decision-making across complex multi-client portfolios.

Using Skai's Celeste AI, Code3 built a repeatable operating model covering five workflows: budget forecasting, cross-business-unit gap analysis, new-to-brand customer acquisition, client reporting, and KPI-driven optimization. Rather than treating AI as a bolt-on, Code3 created a shared prompt library and standardized playbooks so the entire team could replicate results across clients.

Across three clients, Celeste identified $839K in incremental Q4 revenue opportunity and drove a 12–19% increase in new-to-brand sales, customers who had never purchased from these brands before. Reporting that previously required hours of manual data pulls became 25% faster, freeing teams to spend less time building decks and more time acting on what the data was saying.

The Drum Awards for Marketing — Bronze, Digital Commerce

Code3's work with Elida Beauty started with an insight hiding in plain sight: for millions of multicultural consumers, POND'S, Noxzema, and Caress weren't legacy brands; they were family rituals. Rather than reposition these products for a new generation, Code3 built creative platforms rooted in the cultural stories consumers were already telling.

The POND'S Beauty Runs Deep campaign, anchored in the generational skincare traditions of Hispanic and Latina households, became the centerpiece of a fully optimized retail content ecosystem spanning Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Code3 led everything from consumer research and creative strategy to production, casting, and platform-ready asset delivery.

Compared to brand-produced video during the same period, Code3's creative generated 10x more views, 2x more product clicks, and 17.7x more attributed revenue, with Beauty Runs Deep alone accounting for 65% of total campaign sales. Overall, Code3's content delivered 18x more revenue per video and 77% higher revenue per view.

It proved a principle Code3 believes deeply: heritage isn't a liability in digital commerce. When told authentically, it's a competitive advantage.

Helping Brands Navigate the Future of Commerce

As AI reshapes how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase products, brands face increasing pressure to create marketing strategies that are both data-informed and customer-centric. Code3's approach brings together commerce, media and creative expertise to help clients adapt to that changing landscape while delivering measurable business results. Code3 helps answer key strategic questions such as 'How can AI improve digital advertising and commerce marketing?' by creating workstreams to better strategize, forecast and track measurable business outcomes.

About Code3

Code3 is an independent digital marketing agency uniting commerce, media, and creative to drive full-funnel growth for modern brands. Founded in 2010 and fully owned by Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), Code3 helps brands accelerate growth across today's most influential platforms. By combining strategic expertise, advanced technology, and creative excellence, Code3 delivers measurable business outcomes for emerging brands and Fortune 500 companies alike.

Learn more about Code3 and its approach to modern digital marketing at www.code3.com.

SOURCE Code3