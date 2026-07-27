CodeGreen Welcomes SAG, Expanding Special Inspections Expertise in the New York Market

Addition strengthens CodeGreen's ability to support clients across the real estate lifecycle with expanded Special Inspections capabilities.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeGreen, A Pinchin Company, announced that SAG Engineering & Consulting, has joined the organization, strengthening its Special Inspections practice and expanding the technical expertise available to clients throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Known for its expertise in Special Inspections, engineering consulting, and New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) compliance, SAG has built a strong reputation for helping owners, developers, architects, and contractors successfully navigate complex construction projects. Bringing the SAG team into CodeGreen enhances the firm's ability to support clients through every phase of the real estate lifecycle, from due diligence and planning through construction, compliance, and ongoing operations.

"We've been intentional about building the right team to meet our clients' evolving needs," said Michael Borello, Executive Vice President, US Operations, CodeGreen. "Welcoming SAG is another important step in that journey. Their outstanding reputation in Special Inspections complements our existing capabilities and strengthens the expertise we bring to our clients. Together, we're even better positioned to help clients solve complex challenges while delivering the responsive, high-quality service they've come to expect."

The addition of SAG expands CodeGreen's Special Inspections capabilities while preserving the relationships and service that clients value. Existing clients of both organizations will continue working with the teams they know and trust while benefiting from broader technical expertise, expanded resources, and the strength of a larger organization.

For more information, visit codegreen.com.

About CodeGreen, A Pinchin Company

CodeGreen is a leading national provider of energy performance and sustainability, building code and compliance, environmental, and building envelope consulting services. Together, our teams support more than 1 billion square feet of active projects nationwide, helping owners, developers, investors, and property managers create safer, healthier, more efficient, and resilient buildings. We partner with clients to navigate evolving regulations, reduce risk, and protect long-term asset value. Serving owners, investors, developers, institutions, and corporate clients across the United States, CodeGreen helps clients navigate complex building challenges throughout every stage of the real estate lifecycle.

About SAG

SAG is a New York-based engineering consulting firm specializing in Special Inspections, engineering consulting, and New York City Department of Buildings compliance services. Known for its technical expertise, responsive client service, and collaborative approach, SAG has supported owners, developers, architects, and contractors on complex construction projects throughout the New York metropolitan area.

SOURCE CodeGreen, A Pinchin Company