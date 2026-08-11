CodeMettle Awarded First Option Year on Five-Year Army Indefinite Quantity Indefinite Delivery (IDIQ) Contract Awards

CodeMettle's INB2 software enables automated command and control for the Army's next-generation edge network orchestration solution.

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeMettle has been awarded the first Option Year on its five-year Indefinite Quantity Indefinite Delivery (IDIQ) contract awarded in 2025 to deliver ConOptic commercial product software licenses and post-deployment support services for the U.S. Army's Integrated Network Operations Battalion and Below (INB2), Command and Control Network Optimized for Warfighting (C2NOW), and Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) programs. The award reinforces CodeMettle's expanding role in enabling unified, resilient, and modernized tactical networks across the Department of Defense (DoD). With a ceiling value of $45.2 million, the IDIQ establishes long-term software license procurement and technical support flexibility under these programs and across the Army.

Under the direction of the Capability Program Executive Command and Control Information Network (CPE C2IN) and Project Manager Command and Control Data/Artificial Intelligence (PM C2 Data/AI), the contract provides the foundation for fielding, training, software support, cybersecurity, engineering, and advanced troubleshooting to thousands of existing and new ConOptic users Army-wide.

CodeMettle's ConOptic software platform and INB2 solution is a critical enabler of next-generation radio management and edge network orchestration, capabilities that are central to the Army's Tactical Network Operations (TNO) strategy and crucial for maintaining advantage in disconnected, degraded, and contested environments. This contract includes the ongoing delivery of software licenses to support satellite communication operations, radio and waveform integration, and distributed network visualization and management.

"Our capabilities unify and simplify the Army's Integrated Tactical Network from the edge to the enterprise," said Richard Graham, CEO at CodeMettle. "Regardless of the environment, we deliver scalable and intuitive software that empowers the warfighter with decision advantages at the edge through real-time network management and control as well as enhanced situational awareness."

About CodeMettle

CodeMettle develops scalable commercial software for defense, government, and commercial organizations. Its products address complex data integration, network operations, and process-management challenges in demanding operational environments.

SOURCE CodeMettle