Codoxo Secures Higher Ranking on 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Fourth consecutive appearance and improved ranking underscore Codoxo's expanding leadership in AI-powered healthcare payment integrity.

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Codoxo, the leading provider of AI and generative AI-powered healthcare payment integrity solutions, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks Codoxo's fourth consecutive appearance on the prestigious list, reflecting the company's sustained growth and commitment to making healthcare more affordable and effective. Codoxo helps healthcare organizations shift payment integrity from reactive detection to proactive prevention, stopping errors, fraud, waste, and abuse before claims are even created, while improving accuracy across prepay and postpay operations.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the momentum our team has built by solving some of healthcare's most complex payment integrity challenges," said Dr. Musheer Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Codoxo. "As healthcare organizations face growing pressure to improve accuracy, reduce waste, and stay ahead of emerging threats, we remain committed to delivering AI-powered innovations that generate meaningful financial and operational value."

Since its appearance on last year's Inc. 5000, Codoxo has continued to expand its market presence, advance its AI and GenAI-powered solutions and strengthen its leadership in healthcare payment integrity. Highlights from the past year include:

Raising an oversubscribed $35 million Series C round led by CVS Health Ventures, bringing Codoxo's total funding to more than $75 million

Expanding its Unified Cost Containment Platform to support payment integrity operations across more than 166 million covered lives, while achieving 100% customer retention and 125% net revenue retention in 2025

Launching Deepfake Detection to help health plans identify AI-generated or manipulated medical documentation and diagnostic images before payment

Earning recognition as a finalist in the 2026 Fierce AI Innovation Awards and two categories of the 2025 A.I. Awards: Most Innovative AI Technology and Best Use of AI for Healthcare

Expanding the AI for Payment Integrity Community, Codoxo's thought leadership initiative for healthcare payment integrity professionals, and preparing to host its annual AI Summit October 6–7, 2026, in Atlanta

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

To learn more, visit https://www.codoxo.com, or connect with Codoxo at the NAMPI Annual Conference, August 23–26 in Portland, Oregon, or the NHCAA Annual Training Conference, November 3–6 in San Diego, California.

About Codoxo

Codoxo empowers healthcare payers with its Generative AI-driven Unified Cost Containment Platform, delivering intelligent, end-to-end payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) solutions—from pre-claim to prepay and postpay. At the earliest intervention point, Codoxo's Point Zero Payment Integrity solutions identify and prevent payment errors before claims are even submitted, stopping issues at their source. The platform's comprehensive AI capabilities span across provider education, data mining, clinical chart and medical record reviews, no-code concept ideation, fraud detection, audit workflow and case management, and provider contract and medical policy compliance. These help payers achieve unmatched accuracy across the entire claim lifecycle. Codoxo's platform transforms payment integrity by shifting payers from reactive detection to proactive prevention—reducing costs and improving provider relationships. Codoxo has been recognized with a Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award and named to the Inc. 5000 list for its rapid growth. All Codoxo solutions operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For more information, visit www.codoxo.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Codoxo