Coevera Introduces New AI Capabilities with 6.2 Release

Update Strengthens Coevera's AI-native CRM with AI-Powered Relationship Charts, Smarter Data Management and Embedded Sales Enablement

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coevera, formerly Pipeliner CRM, today announced the launch of new AI-driven capabilities as part of its 6.2 product release, expanding how sales teams understand complex buying relationships, manage CRM data and apply AI within daily sales workflows while reinforcing the company's focus on supporting human-centered, adaptive selling.

The 6.2 release builds on Coevera's position as an AI-native CRM designed not only to track sales activity but also to empower and develop sales professionals. The new features further embed AI into daily workflows, enhancing human judgment and helping sellers navigate the people, relationships and account structures that influence modern buying decisions.

"Sales has entered a new era in which technology must work alongside the sales professional, not replace them," said Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Coevera. "Our latest release reinforces our belief that AI should remove friction, surface insights and allow sellers to focus on what matters most, building trust and driving decisions. It further integrates the AI features that Coevera users have come to rely on with Voyager AI, making the in-platform experience even more seamless."

A Unified Experience with Voyager

At the center of the release is the evolution of Coevera's Voyager AI, now a readily available intelligence hub embedded directly in the Coevera interface. Accessible from the main navigation, Voyager consolidates previously disconnected AI buttons across the application into a single, unified interface.

The system is context-aware, meaning it understands what users are viewing and responds accordingly. It also maintains conversation history and suggests follow-up actions, enabling continuous, momentum-driven workflows.

The new feature embodies Coevera's vision for AI as an embedded collaborator rather than a standalone tool.

Voyager AI Relationship Charts Bring Buying Networks Into View

Voyager AI can now help build and maintain organizational charts and account hierarchies directly in Coevera, giving sales teams a clearer view of the stakeholders, reporting structures and parent-subsidiary relationships that shape complex deals.

From an account record, Voyager AI can identify missing contacts, suggest updates to company leadership structures, detect missing parent or subsidiary companies and recommend updates through a guided preview-and-confirm flow. Users remain in control of every change, with the ability to review proposed structures, create new records or apply updates to existing charts.

AI-Powered Smart Fields Reduce Manual Work

The release also introduces new AI Smart Fields, allowing organizations to automate the population and updating of various CRM data fields, such as deal summaries, contact descriptions and revenue estimates.

Using data from internal records, related objects, external sources and documents, Voyager AI can generate and refresh field values with a single action. Teams can also apply updates in bulk across multiple records, significantly reducing manual data entry while maintaining visibility into changes through completion summaries.

The latest updates also improve transparency and control, with field-level status indicators, rich-text outputs for supported long-text fields, scheduled update filters and progress indicators for bulk updates.

Platform Enhancements Improve Efficiency and Usability

In addition to the new Voyager advancements, the release includes several usability improvements to further streamline everyday workflows:

New "starts with" and "ends with" filter operators are now fully supported across the platform and integrated into AI-assisted workflows.

Grouped email notifications that consolidate bulk updates into a single alert with direct access to affected records.

Secure preview for HTML and Markdown files within the CRM, allowing users to view documents without downloading them.

Administrator-managed email notification settings by user role, including the option to enforce settings across users.

Inactive-owner filtering with AI-assisted natural language support

Faster Org Chart loading, allowing users to view relationship structures more quickly.

New fiscal-year options for revenue trend reporting support views for the current and last financial year.

These updates are designed to improve consistency, reduce noise and enhance overall system performance.

Built for The Next Era of Sales

The 6.2 release aligns with Coevera's broader mission to redefine how sales teams operate in an AI-driven environment. Unlike legacy CRM systems built around static pipelines, Coevera is designed for adaptive sales, with workflows that evolve alongside buyers, data, and market conditions.

"Technology alone doesn't create better sales outcomes," Kimla continued. "It's the combination of intelligent systems and skilled professionals that drives results. Every innovation we introduce is grounded in that belief."

Coevera's platform integrates CRM functionality with ongoing professional development within its broader SalesPOP! ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to continuous evolution and collaboration.

About Coevera

Coevera (formerly Pipeliner CRM) is the only CRM platform built to empower and develop salespeople, not just track them. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Los Angeles with a development center in Bratislava, the company combines an AI-native CRM platform with Sales POP! – a top 2% globally ranked podcast with 1,600+ expert episodes reaching hundreds of thousands of sales professionals monthly. Learn more at coevera.com.

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SOURCE Coevera