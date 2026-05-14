Cognex to Present at the TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NATICK, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced that Dennis Fehr, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and subsequent replay can be accessed from Cognex's Investor Relations website at www.cognex.com/investor.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to become faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation. Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise. We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greer Aviv – Head of Investor Relations

Cognex Corporation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognex Corporation