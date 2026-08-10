CogniCor Commences Advisory Board Transformation with Addition of Beacon Pointe Chairman and Co-Founder Shannon Eusey

Award-winning, venture-backed intelligence and orchestration platform for RIAs transforms its Advisory Board with the addition of Eusey to help accelerate next phase of strategic growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CogniCor, the award-winning intelligence and orchestration platform for RIA firms and other wealth management enterprises, today announced the addition of Shannon Eusey, Chairman and Co-Founder of Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe"), to its Advisory Board. With a unique focus on unifying disparate data into a seamless intelligence layer that drives high-quality insight and orchestrated action, CogniCor is transforming its Advisory Board with the addition of industry leaders like Eusey to help accelerate the company's next phase of strategic growth.

RIA founder and industry trailblazer to advise on strategy and growth

An RIA channel leader and wealth management industry trailblazer, Eusey spearheaded the launch and growth of Beacon Pointe Advisors into one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers, with over $62 billion in total assets under advisement serving private clients, foundations, and retirement plans. She joins CogniCor's transformed Board to advise on the company's strategic planning and growth initiatives.

"Having a leader of Shannon's stature and expertise on our Advisory Board adds a new dimension and a unique perspective to our firm for years to come," said Dr. Sindhu Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder of CogniCor. "I've long admired her career, and I've also had the opportunity to know her as a customer through Beacon Pointe's partnership with CogniCor. Shannon has a well-earned reputation as a visionary, innovative, and deeply respected leader—the right voice at the right time as we shape the next chapter of our company. Our mission extends beyond helping advisors make faster or more efficient decisions. We are building the intelligence and orchestration layer that unifies fragmented data, coordinates actions across the wealth ecosystem, and enables every advisor to deliver highly personalized advice with consistency, scale, and confidence."

Recognition of CogniCor's innovation and value-add for RIAs

Over her 30-year career, Eusey has been a thought leader who has helped shape the modern wealth management industry. Prior to co-founding Beacon Pointe and building it into a highly successful RIA, she served as Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Roxbury Capital Management. She is regularly featured in The Wall Street Journal, InvestmentNews, Barron's, Forbes, Financial Planning Magazine, and other publications, and has received numerous industry recognitions.

Eusey serves, or has served, on numerous boards, including Banc of California, the Charles Schwab Advisor Council, the TD Ameritrade Advisory Council, the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, and Scratchworks, a FinTech accelerator connecting innovative technology companies with investment and wealth management leaders to advance digital transformation across financial services.

"I understand where our industry is heading, and CogniCor has consistently been ahead of the curve in recognizing how AI can help advisors serve more clients without sacrificing the quality or personalization of their advice," said Eusey. "What convinced me is a team with real AI depth and years actually lived inside wealth management—thinking as hard about how intelligence fits into an RIA's existing world as they have about the intelligence itself. That matters because fragmented AI and fragmented data create fragmented decisions. CogniCor unifies fragmented data into a single intelligence and orchestration layer, transforming it into coordinated intelligence and orchestrated action across households, advisor practices, and the firm. That's what transforms AI from a feature into trusted infrastructure, and it's why I'm excited to help scale the platform and expand its impact across the wealth management industry."

With a long-term passion for financial education, Eusey is a founding member of the Beacon Pointe Women's Advisory Institute and co-author of Your Dollars, Our Sense: A Fun and Simple Guide to Money Matters, an international bestseller. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine, earned her MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Business, and received the Directors' Consortium – Public certification from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Increasing advisor capacity

CogniCor's platform gives wealth management firms a way to address three trends creating an inflection point in the industry: a shortage of financial advisors relative to demand, the retirement of up to 40% of experienced advisors over the next decade, and a growing number of affluent households eager and able to pay for advice.

"Despite concerted recruitment efforts, firms will be hard-pressed to meet the growing demand for financial guidance with new advisors alone over the coming decade," said Joseph. "The real opportunity isn't just solving the advisor capacity challenge—it's expanding access to personalized financial advice. AI will enable every advisor to serve significantly more households while preserving the trust, personalization, and human relationships that define exceptional advice."

"At CogniCor, we're developing a new way of addressing these issues: a holistic platform that connects disparate tools — and critically, the data behind them — into insight advisors can actually act on," Joseph added. "That's how we deliver on AI's promise of productivity and organic growth, economically and at scale."

About CogniCor

CogniCor is a venture-backed AI company building the intelligence and orchestration layer for AI-native wealth management. Its platform, Advisor Copilot, unifies disparate data across a firm's tech stack — capturing client conversations, aggregating data across systems, and orchestrating next-best actions — so RIAs and other wealth management enterprises can scale advisor capacity without sacrificing personalization or trust. Built with enterprise-grade security and governance at its core, CogniCor gives firms a secure foundation to turn fragmented data into high-quality insight and orchestrated action — without asking advisors to adopt another disconnected tool. CogniCor is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information, visit www.cognicor.com.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE CogniCor