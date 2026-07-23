Partnership combines sovereign digital infrastructure, enterprise AI capabilities,

and industry expertise to help position Thailand as a leading AI economy in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK and TEANECK, N.J., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading AI builder and global technology services provider, and Gulf Edge Company Limited (Gulf Edge), the digital infrastructure arm of Gulf Group, today announced a landmark strategic partnership that aims to accelerate AI adoption across Thailand and support the country's transition toward an AI-native economy.

Cognizant and Gulf Edge Launch Strategic AI & Services Partnership to Accelerate Thailand’s AI Transformation. Cognizant is an AI Builder company www.cognizant.ai

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes industries, economies and societies worldwide, the partnership aims to establish the foundational ecosystem needed to enable Thailand's next phase of digital transformation. By combining trusted sovereign digital infrastructure with world-class AI engineering and enterprise transformation capabilities, Gulf Edge and Cognizant intend to help organizations deploy AI securely, responsibly and at scale.

The collaboration brings together Gulf Edge's leadership in digital infrastructure, energy, cloud, and strategic relationships across Thailand's most important industries with Cognizant's global expertise in AI, digital engineering, cloud modernization, data, and intelligent operations. Together, the two companies aim to deliver end-to-end AI capabilities spanning infrastructure, AI platforms, enterprise solutions, systems integration and managed services.

The partnership will initially focus on accelerating AI adoption across key sectors including banking and financial services, energy and utilities, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing and the public sector. Through industry-specific AI solutions, organizations are expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, strengthen decision-making, automate complex business processes and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Beyond enterprise transformation, Gulf Edge and Cognizant share a broader ambition of strengthening Thailand's position as a regional AI hub. The partnership is expected to attract global technology expertise, stimulate investment in advanced digital capabilities and create high-value employment opportunities across AI engineering, data science, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity and digital transformation. The two companies also plan to collaborate with universities, research institutions, technology partners and public-sector organizations to develop AI talent, promote responsible AI adoption and foster a sustainable innovation ecosystem for the country.

Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Development Public Company Limited, said, "Our partnership with Cognizant marks an important milestone in our vision of helping Thailand become an AI-native economy. By combining Gulf Edge's strengths in digital infrastructure, energy, cloud, and deep understanding of the Thai market with Cognizant's global expertise in enterprise AI, digital engineering, and transformation services, we are creating a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to adopt AI with confidence and generate measurable business outcomes. Together, we will develop secure, resilient, and future-ready sovereign digital infrastructure while delivering industry-specific AI solutions tailored to the needs of Thai enterprises and public institutions. We believe AI has the potential to transform every sector, creating new opportunities for productivity, innovation, and sustainable economic growth."

Mr. Ganesh Ayyar, President of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), Cognizant, said, "Cognizant and Gulf Edge share a clear ambition to accelerate AI adoption in Thailand, helping to position the country as a regional AI hub. As an AI Builder, Cognizant focuses on bridging the gap between AI investments and measurable business value by building AI into everyday workflows, utilizing specific business context, and embedding it directly into existing operations. Together with Gulf Edge, we intend to bring this approach to Thai organizations, helping them innovate and scale." Ayyar continued, "This joint effort has the potential to generate up to approximately 1,000 high-skilled jobs in advanced AI and digital transformation. We are excited to collaborate with Gulf Edge to develop homegrown talent and build the lasting technology capabilities required for Thailand's digital future."

About Gulf Edge

Gulf Edge Company Limited is the digital infrastructure arm of Gulf Development Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate. Gulf Edge is building a robust digital ecosystem, spanning data centers, cloud services, satellite technology, and AI infrastructure, to accelerate Thailand's digital transformation and position the country as a regional hub for the AI economy.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI Builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for clients. Its deep industry, process, and engineering expertise enables it to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns, and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.ai or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Katrina Cheung Email [email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Sarah Douglas Email [email protected]

India Name Vipin Nair Email [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation