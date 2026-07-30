Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

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Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jul 30, 2026, 16:17 ET

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2026 in the amount of $0.67 per share of common stock payable on August 20, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2026.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

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