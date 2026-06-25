Coleman Law Files Nationwide Class Action Against Rivian Over Promised Self-Driving Capabilities

Complaint Contends Rivian Sold Thousands of Vehicles Missing the Hardware Required to Deliver Level 3 Autonomous Driving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Law PLLC has filed a nationwide consumer class action lawsuit against Rivian Automotive, Inc., alleging the electric vehicle manufacturer engaged in a years-long campaign of false, deceptive, and misleading marketing — promising consumers that its first-generation ("Gen 1") R1T and R1S vehicles would be capable of Level 3 autonomous driving, while manufacturing those vehicles without the hardware required to do so.

The complaint, filed on behalf of a nationwide class and state-specific classes in California, Michigan, and Wisconsin, alleges that Rivian's promises of "true hands-free operation" were not aspirational roadmap statements but "explicit" and "unequivocal" representations made directly to consumers.

The complaint further alleges Rivian knew, or recklessly disregarded, that these representations were false when made.

"Rivian spent years promising customers of its first-generation vehicles true hands-free, self-driving capabilities knowing all along that it could not deliver on its promises," says Jarret Raab, Partner at Coleman Law PLLC. "Our clients paid a significant premium for technology that Rivian now admits was a dead end from the start."

What Rivian Promised

According to the complaint, beginning in November 2018 and continuing through at least March 2023, Rivian represented — through its website, public statements by founder and CEO RJ Scaringe, its sales team, and company-sponsored events — that every Gen 1 vehicle would be capable of Level 3 autonomy through its proprietary "Driver+" system.

The complaint quotes Rivian's own website, which stated from late 2018 through at least October 2020:

"WE'LL TAKE THE WHEEL, YOU TAKE IN THE SCENERY. Level 3 autonomy will be available on every Rivian vehicle. By allowing you to take your hands off the wheel and your eyes off the road, you'll get to see more of the world as you cruise through it."

According to the complaint, since November 2020, Rivian has actively represented its Driver+ system — including Level 3 autonomous self-driving — as standard on every vehicle it builds, promising the "complete hardware package" with "all Driver+ enhancements" delivered "over-the-air at no expense."

Consumers relied on these promises when deciding to purchase Gen 1 vehicles at prices materially inflated by those representations, the complaint contends.

What Rivian Delivered

The complaint alleges that Rivian's autonomous driving representations were "simply untrue," as the Driver+ system was "never designed" to support the type of autonomous driving Rivian claimed its vehicles could perform.

From the complaint, "Rivian manufactured its Gen 1 Vehicles without the hardware, cameras, sensors, and compute to enable hands-free driving and/or Level 3 autonomous operation… No software update—no matter how sophisticated—will enable its Gen 1 Vehicles to perform as advertised."

Accordingly, plaintiffs and class members claim they did not receive what they paid for, and instead received vehicles that are substantially less capable, thereby materially less valuable, than Rivian represented them to be.

About The Complaint

The case is brought by three named plaintiffs — one based in California, one in Michigan, and one in Wisconsin — on behalf of a proposed National Class of all U.S. purchasers or lessees of Gen 1 Rivian R1T and R1S vehicles, as well as state-specific classes in California, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and a Multi-State Consumer Protection Class.

The complaint asserts nine counts against Rivian, including fraudulent concealment — contending Rivian had exclusive knowledge that its Gen 1 vehicles lacked the hardware to deliver promised autonomous capabilities — negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment. The complaint further alleges violations of state consumer protection statutes in California, Michigan, Wisconsin, and consumer protection statutes across additional states encompassing the Multi-State Consumer Protection Class.

Plaintiffs seek class certification, injunctive relief prohibiting Rivian from continuing the alleged conduct, actual and compensatory damages, punitive and exemplary damages, restitution and disgorgement, attorneys' fees and costs, and all other relief the Court deems proper.

Plaintiffs have demanded a trial by jury.

Check Your Eligibility

Owners or lessees of first-generation Rivian R1T or R1S vehicles who purchased their vehicle based on representations about Level 3 autonomous driving or hands-free capability may be eligible to participate.

To check your eligibility, visit the Coleman Law website.

About Coleman Law PLLC

Coleman Law PLLC is a national consumer protection firm built on a simple premise: the law was designed to apply equally to all. For decades, award-winning Greg Coleman and his team of decorated attorneys have represented thousands of consumers in mass arbitration and class action proceedings against some of the nation's largest manufacturers and most powerful corporations.

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Kaitlin Gagnon

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SOURCE Coleman Law PLLC