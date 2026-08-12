Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® and Asha Aziza Peterson Unveil KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™ Executive Guide and Companion Workbook, Launching Together November 3, 2026

New executive publications introduce Knowledge Debt™ and Enterprise Intelligence™ to help organizations build intelligent, future-ready enterprises

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® today announced the simultaneous November 3, 2026 publication of KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™: The Executive Guide to Building Intelligent Organizations and the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™ Executive Companion Workbook, while unveiling the official covers of both publications.

KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™: The Blueprint for Building Intelligent Organizations.

Launching together on November 3, 2026, the Executive Guide and Executive Companion Workbook represent the first major publications within the broader KnowledgeRoots™ Executive Series, a growing body of thought leadership, intellectual property, and executive learning resources focused on helping organizations reduce Knowledge Debt™ and build Enterprise Intelligence™.

Created by Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, the publications address a growing challenge facing organizations across every sector: the inability to consistently transform information into trusted knowledge, organizational learning, informed decision-making, and sustainable performance.

Introducing Knowledge Debt™

At the center of the book is a concept Peterson calls Knowledge Debt™.

Knowledge Debt™ represents the accumulated organizational liability created when critical knowledge is not intentionally captured, governed, preserved, maintained, transferred, and made available for reuse.

Over time, Knowledge Debt™ can manifest through:

Repeated work

Knowledge loss

Workforce disruption

Information silos

Delayed decision-making

Institutional memory loss

Increased operational risk

Reduced organizational effectiveness

According to Peterson, many organizations unknowingly accumulate Knowledge Debt™ while focusing primarily on technology investments without strengthening the knowledge foundations required to support them.

From Knowledge Management to Enterprise Intelligence™

The book introduces Enterprise Intelligence™ as a strategic capability that extends beyond traditional Knowledge Management, governance, learning, data, technology, and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Enterprise Intelligence™ is defined as the organizational capability to transform trusted knowledge into informed decisions, coordinated action, continuous learning, resilience, and sustained organizational performance.

"Organizations do not have an information shortage. They have an integration problem. Knowledge, governance, people, processes, technology, learning, data, and artificial intelligence are deeply interconnected, yet organizations frequently attempt to improve them through disconnected initiatives. Enterprise Intelligence™ begins when those capabilities start working as an ecosystem."

— Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder & CEO, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®

The KnowledgeRoots™ Executive Equation

The book introduces what Peterson describes as the KnowledgeRoots™ Executive Equation:

Knowledge Debt™ is the Problem.

Enterprise Intelligence™ is the Strategic Capability.

KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™ is the Blueprint.

KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™ is the Measurement System.

Intelligent Organizations are the Outcome.

According to Peterson, organizations that successfully connect these elements will be better positioned to adapt, learn, innovate, and compete in an increasingly knowledge-intensive and AI-enabled world.

Introducing KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™

The KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™ provides an executive-level blueprint for connecting organizational capabilities that are often managed independently.

Rather than treating knowledge, governance, people, culture, processes, technology, learning, data, and artificial intelligence as separate initiatives, the architecture positions them as components of an interconnected enterprise intelligence ecosystem.

The objective is not simply to create more information, implement more tools, or deploy more technology.

The objective is to create organizational conditions through which trusted knowledge becomes intelligence, and intelligence drives meaningful action and measurable impact.

Beyond Knowledge Management. Beyond Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating the urgency of this challenge.

Organizations increasingly seek AI capabilities that can automate work, support decisions, improve productivity, and augment human performance.

However, fragmented, outdated, inaccessible, poorly governed, or unreliable knowledge limits the value organizations can realize from increasingly sophisticated AI technologies.

The KnowledgeRoots™ approach therefore positions organizational knowledge as a strategic foundation for intelligent operations.

Its central proposition is straightforward:

Knowledge is an Asset.

Knowledge Debt™ is a Liability.

Enterprise Intelligence™ is the Advantage.

Executive Guide + Executive Companion Workbook

Alongside the official cover reveal, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® is unveiling the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™ Executive Companion Workbook, which will launch simultaneously with the Executive Guide on November 3, 2026.

The two publications serve complementary purposes.

The Executive Guide introduces Knowledge Debt™, Enterprise Intelligence™, and the conceptual foundations of the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™.

The Executive Companion Workbook extends the learning experience by helping readers evaluate, reflect upon, and apply those concepts within their own organizational environments.

Together, the two publications establish the first product family within the broader KnowledgeRoots™ Executive Series and provide complementary executive resources for understanding and applying the KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™.

Growing Industry Recognition

Interest in Peterson's work is expanding through published media coverage, invitations for executive and podcast interviews, growing professional engagement around Knowledge Debt™, the launch of the KnowledgeRoots™ Community, and thought leadership published across digital platforms. These activities are advancing conversations focused on:

Knowledge Management

Enterprise Intelligence™

Organizational Learning

AI Readiness

Information Governance

Digital Transformation

Future-of-Work Strategies

As organizations seek practical approaches for navigating AI adoption, knowledge fragmentation, and organizational complexity, interest in Knowledge Debt™ and Enterprise Intelligence™ is continuing to grow ahead of the November 3 launch.

Building the KnowledgeRoots™ Ecosystem

KnowledgeRoots™ is being developed as more than a publishing initiative.

The broader ecosystem includes:

KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™

KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Maturity Framework™

Knowledge Debt™

Enterprise Intelligence™

KnowledgeRoots™ Executive Series

Executive workbooks

Assessments

Professional learning resources

Advisory services

Community engagement initiatives

Future certification and training opportunities

The recently launched KnowledgeRoots™ Community further extends this mission by providing a collaborative environment for executives, practitioners, consultants, and organizational leaders interested in Enterprise Intelligence™, Knowledge Management, AI readiness, governance, and organizational learning.

About the Author

Asha Aziza Peterson is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB).

A retired United States Air Force veteran with more than two decades of federal government experience, Peterson is a Knowledge Management professional, executive author, speaker, consultant, and creator of the KnowledgeRoots™ intellectual property ecosystem.

"I believe the organizations that thrive in the future will not necessarily be those with the most technology. They will be the organizations that learn the fastest, preserve knowledge most effectively, and consistently transform knowledge into better decisions. That belief ultimately led to the creation of KnowledgeRoots™, Knowledge Debt™, and Enterprise Intelligence™."

— Asha Aziza Peterson

Publication Information — Simultaneous Launch

Executive Guide:

KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™: The Executive Guide to Building Intelligent Organizations

Executive Companion Workbook:

KnowledgeRoots™ Enterprise Intelligence Architecture™ Executive Companion Workbook

Author: Asha Aziza Peterson

Series: KnowledgeRoots™ Executive Series

Simultaneous Publication Date: November 3, 2026

Publisher: Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®

Join the KnowledgeRoots™ Early Access List

Executives, Knowledge Management professionals, AI leaders, consultants, organizational development practitioners, and digital transformation leaders can join the KnowledgeRoots™ Early Access List to receive exclusive pre-launch updates, KnowledgeRoots™ thought leadership, publication news, and information leading up to the simultaneous November 3, 2026 release of the Executive Guide and Executive Companion Workbook.

Join the KnowledgeRoots™ Early Access List:

Join the KnowledgeRoots™ Community

About Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® helps organizations strengthen Knowledge Management, Information Governance, Organizational Learning, Process Excellence, AI Enablement, Enterprise Platforms, Data & Analytics, and Digital Transformation.

Through consulting services, intellectual property development, executive thought leadership, and innovative methodologies, the company helps organizations reduce Knowledge Debt™ and build Enterprise Intelligence™.

Websites

Federal Website Newsroom

https://collaborativesharedtech.net/newsroom

Commercial Website Newsroom

https://collaborativesharedtechnologies.com/newsroom

KnowledgeRoots™:

www.collaborativesharedtechnologies.com/knowledgeroots

SOURCE Collaborative Shared Technologies, LLC