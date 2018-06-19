Collaborative Solutions Named to "Winner's Circle" by HfS Research for Workday Services for Third Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Solutions has been named to the "Winner's Circle" of HfS Research's Workday Services Blueprint Report. Collaborative was recognized as a global leader in innovation and execution across all Workday Services for the third consecutive year.

HfS Blueprint Workday Services Winner's Circle

"Collaborative Solutions is a leading Workday service partner. It is placed in the Winner's Circle due to its strong Workday service capabilities backed by its impressive investment in tools. It also has a strong focus on customer satisfaction and clients commend it on its truly collaborative approach to projects," said Khalda De Souza, Research Director and author of the recent HfS Blueprint report on Workday HCM Services. "Collaborative Solutions clients rated it particularly highly for the overall success in engagements and its flexibility and ability to incorporate client feedback."

HfS assessed all major Workday services partners in the ecosystem to determine competitive differentiation across innovation and execution. Partners named to the "Winner's Circle" demonstrate collaborative relationships with clients, services executed with a combination of talent and technology, flexibility, articulate vision and a "new way of thinking," recognizable investments in future capabilities, strong client feedback, and are driving new insights and models.

"We are honored to be recognized for excellence in both innovation and execution in Workday Services," said Collaborative Solutions Founder and Chief Executive Officer Carroll Ross. "This acknowledgement is a testament to the tremendous job done by our talented employees who enable us to bring deep expertise and unique and thoughtful approaches to help our clients during their Workday journey. We're excited to be a leader in the "Winner's Circle" for the third consecutive year."

Collaborative Solutions strengths that HfS highlighted in the report include:

Strong Workday Capabilities : Collaborative Solutions offers a full range of services for Workday HCM, FM, and Student applications. It has been a Workday service partner longer than any in this Blueprint and boasts a good retention rate which speaks to its strong culture and is evidenced by top honors from Fortune and Consulting Magazine as a "2017 Best Place to Work." It has among the most experienced talent pool and more than 100 Workday Product Leads. Particular areas of strength include its Workday-focused Change Management practice, its high-growth, flexible, post go-live support, and its Strategic Planning Services. Collaborative Solutions positions as an alternative to the Big Four, with the advantage of the agility of a boutique service provider.

: Collaborative Solutions offers a full range of services for Workday HCM, FM, and Student applications. It has been a Workday service partner longer than any in this Blueprint and boasts a good retention rate which speaks to its strong culture and is evidenced by top honors from Fortune and Consulting Magazine as a "2017 Best Place to Work." It has among the most experienced talent pool and more than 100 Workday Product Leads. Particular areas of strength include its Workday-focused Change Management practice, its high-growth, flexible, post go-live support, and its Strategic Planning Services. Collaborative Solutions positions as an alternative to the Big Four, with the advantage of the agility of a boutique service provider. Customer Satisfaction Focus : Collaborative Solutions has a strong focus on achieving high customer satisfaction scores. In addition, clients highlight their appreciation of the direct access to the service provider's senior leadership team.

: Collaborative Solutions has a strong focus on achieving high customer satisfaction scores. In addition, clients highlight their appreciation of the direct access to the service provider's senior leadership team. Investment in Tools : Collaborative Solutions has developed tools for large-sized enterprises and industry sectors. Examples of innovative tools are Collaborative's Cynergy Xcelerate which is its rapid deployment approach, Advanced Report Dashboards and Analytics which provides clients deeper insight to make data-driven strategic decisions, and Student Accelerator for Higher Education which provides clients with the strategy and tools to make their Workday Student implementation successful.

: Collaborative Solutions has developed tools for large-sized enterprises and industry sectors. Examples of innovative tools are Collaborative's Cynergy Xcelerate which is its rapid deployment approach, Advanced Report Dashboards and Analytics which provides clients deeper insight to make data-driven strategic decisions, and Student Accelerator for Higher Education which provides clients with the strategy and tools to make their Workday Student implementation successful. Collaborative and Flexible: Clients highlight Collaborative Solutions' truly collaborative approach to projects and the fact that resources often went "over and beyond" to meet or exceed expectations. One client who has been in the industry for more than 30 years commented, "I have worked on many projects in my career and this was the best."

About Collaborative Solutions

Collaborative Solutions is a leading global Finance and HR transformation consultancy that leverages world-class cloud solutions to deliver successful outcomes for its customers. Read more here: https://www.collaborativesolutions.com/about-collaborative-solutions

Contact:

Suzi Savarese

197346@email4pr.com

888-545-5387

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaborative-solutions-named-to-winners-circle-by-hfs-research-for-workday-services-for-third-consecutive-year-300668137.html

SOURCE Collaborative Solutions

Related Links

https://www.collaborativesolutions.com

