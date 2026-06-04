College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® Continues National Expansion with New Franchise Agreement in Midland, MI

Leadership and People-Development Franchise Operating in the Home-Services Category Continues Growth Across the Nation

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- College H.U.N.K.S Hauling Junk & Moving®, the largest stress-free moving and junk removal franchise, announced its newest signed franchise agreement with Rossano Rea and Chris Karwacki in Midland, MI.

As one of North America's fastest-growing moving and junk removal franchises, College H.U.N.K.S. has built a reputation for its professional home-service operations with a purpose-driven culture focused on leadership, customer experience, and community impact. With more than 154 franchise partners, 370+ open and committed zones, and over $290 million in annual systemwide sales, the brand continues to redefine the home-services category while still focusing their efforts on helping the community and teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rossano and Chris to the College H.U.N.K.S. family," said Omar Soliman, Co-founder of College H.U.N.K.S. "They embody the leadership and entrepreneurial spirit mindset that we look for in our franchise partners. As we continue to expand our footprint into key markets like Michigan, we remain dedicated to our mission of 'Moving the World' by delivering exceptional service while creating opportunities for our team members and the communities we serve."

Expanding Junk and Removal Access in Michigan

The new agreement will provide College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving's full-service moving and junk removal solutions for residential and commercial customers throughout the Saginaw and Midland areas. Services include local and long-distance moving, junk removal, donation pickups, labor assistance, and support for home cleanouts, renovations, business transitions, and other relocation or decluttering needs.

Rea and Karwacki were drawn to the franchise opportunity after recognizing the demand for dependable, customer-focused moving and junk removal services in their community. With Rea's background in law enforcement and personal training, and Karwacki currently in the United States Marine Corps reserves, they both saw the opportunity to combine hard work and entrepreneurial spirit with a community-oriented business model.

"Moving can be one of the most stressful experiences people go through, and being able to help make that process easier for customers is extremely rewarding," said Rea. "I also love the opportunity to build something of my own with the support of the home office team while still giving back to the community."

Continued Growth

Beyond the numbers, the company is built on the H.U.N.K.S. acronym: Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, and Service. These beliefs serve as the cornerstone of its corporate culture. The brand is deeply committed to community impact, with programs that prioritize donating or recycling up to 70% of all items hauled, supporting hunger relief, and assisting survivors of domestic violence.

With a 20-year track record and a highly recognizable origin story, beginning as a college side hustle and evolving into a household name, College H.U.N.K.S. is currently seeking motivated, growth-oriented entrepreneurs to join its system. The brand has identified significant white-space opportunities across the U.S., particularly in markets such as California, Arizona, and throughout the Midwest.

To learn more about College HUNKS, including franchising opportunities, visit https://collegehunksfranchise.com.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 150 franchise partners and over 350 open and committed areas, providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022 and has donated over 5 million meals. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

Contact: Liam Johnson, Franchise Elevator, [email protected]

SOURCE College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving