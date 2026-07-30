College Park Aviation Museum and Fig Factor Media to Host Sixth Annual Latinas in Aviation Global Festival Sept. 26

Event will launch Latinas in Aviation Vol. VI

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fig Factor Media, in partnership with the College Park Aviation Museum, presents the Sixth Annual Latinas in Aviation Global Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the museum, 1985 Corporal Frank Scott Drive, College Park, Maryland.

The Sixth Annual Latinas in Aviation Global Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, at the College Park Aviation Museum in College Park, Maryland. Held during Hispanic Heritage Month, this free, family-friendly event celebrates the contributions of Latina aviation leaders through inspiring stories, bilingual activities, a fly-in (weather permitting), live music, food, and more.

Held during Hispanic Heritage Month and free to the public, this family-friendly event recognizes the important contributions Latinas have made to aviation in a variety of career paths, including commercial pilots, students, dispatchers, administrators, engineers and air traffic controllers, who share their personal journeys through the "Latinas in Aviation" book series. The festival will feature a fly-in (weather permitting), meet-and-greet, bilingual activities, live music, and food.

"Six years ago, we began the dream of highlighting Latina contributions to this industry and it continues to grow in interest today thanks to our authors and the partnership with College Park Aviation Museum," said Jacqueline S. Ruiz, CEO of Fig Factor Media. "With this event, we are proud to share new stories every year and hope they become positive examples of perseverance."

This year's festival also includes several new activities designed to engage young attendees including "Flight Plan For My Future," an essay contest designed to engage Prince George's County students grades 6 to 12. Contest winners will be recognized at the festival.

Additionally, the College Park Aviation Museum will launch its first children's book "Sofia and Aero's Amazing Adventures at the College Park Aviation Museum." The bilingual book introduces young readers to Sofia and her furry companion, Aero, as they explore the history of College Park Airport from its founding in 1909 to the present day.

The festival will also celebrate the launch of "Latinas in Aviation Vol. VI," published by Fig Factor Media. Each volume invites readers to learn the personal journeys of new writers who describe their paths to successful careers in this field.

The 26 authors featured in this volume are:

Dalissa Acevedo

Eileen M. Velez-Vega

Evelyn D. Ronceros

Fabiola Sanchez

Heather Valdivia

Jenifer Castillo

Kelianette Casiano Diaz

Lucia Tran

Luisa Signorini Straceri

Mariana Conti Tarifa

Marisol Cárcamo Guillén

Naomi Rodriguez Otero

Nathali Hersame Mendez

Nathalie Pereira

Nazareth Villarreal

Paola Mendonca Sisconetto

Raquel Alaniz-Carmichael

Sade Ochoa Hernandez

Silvana Gomez

Thays A. Barreto

Valentina Abbott Vásquez

Wilmar A. Gálvez Alfonso

Xóchitl Ramos Cordova

Yessica Y. Camuñas Elizondo

Zena Mei Race

Sofia Sanchez Lopez

College Park Aviation Museum Director Nadine Boksmati-Fattouh, Ph.D., said the museum is honored to host the festival again, calling it a "cherished community event."

"Latinas in Aviation Global Festival provides a space for the community to come together to celebrate Latina trailblazers who are shaping the future of the aviation and aerospace industries and inspire others by their accomplishments," she said.

"Latinas in Aviation Vol. VI" and "Sofia and Aero's Amazing Adventures at the College Park Aviation Museum" will be available on Amazon and at the College Park Aviation Museum gift shop on Sept. 26. More information about the "Latinas in Aviation" book series is available at this link.

This program is partly supported by the Field of Firsts Foundation, Inc.

About Fig Factor Media:

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For information, visit www.figfactormedia.com.

About the College Park Aviation Museum:

The College Park Aviation Museum (CPAM) is located on the grounds of College Park Airport, the world's oldest continuously operating airport and the site of many significant aviation firsts. The museum features 10 historic aircraft that tell the remarkable story of this "Field of Firsts" and the people who shaped aviation history and innovation at College Park Airport from 1909 to the present.

CPAM is owned and operated by The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George's County, MD, and is a Smithsonian Affiliate.

https://www.pgparks.com/facilities/college-park-aviation-museum

https://www.fieldoffirsts.com/

For information, visit www.pgparks.com/facilities/college-park-aviation-museum, https://www.fieldoffirsts.com/

Contact College Park Aviation Museum: [email protected].

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE Latinas in Aviation