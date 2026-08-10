Colorado 811 Celebrates 40 Years of Damage Prevention and Highlights the Importance of Safe Digging on 811 Day

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year on August 11, 811 Day, Colorado 811 joins partners and communities across the state to remind Coloradans about the importance of contacting 811 before digging. In 2026, the message carries added significance as Colorado 811 celebrates 40 years of service as the state's Utility Notification Center, connecting people planning to dig with the organizations that own and operate underground public utility lines.

Established in 1986, Colorado 811 has spent four decades helping protect people, property, essential services, and Colorado's critical underground infrastructure. What began as a centralized notification resource has grown into a statewide damage prevention partner supporting homeowners, contractors, excavators, locators, facility owner/operators, public agencies, and communities across Colorado.

Launched nationwide in 2005, the 811 service provides a free and simple way for contractors and homeowners to request public underground utility markings before beginning any digging project. Colorado law requires anyone digging to contact 811 at least three business days before excavating to ensure all public utility lines are clearly marked.

Contacting 811 is essential whether you are planting a tree, installing a fence, building a deck, or taking on any project that involves breaking ground. By making a locate request at colorado811.org or by calling 811, property owners protect themselves, their neighbors, and essential services from accidents, interruptions, and liability. Utility companies mark lines with paint and flags so digging can happen more safely. Always hand dig within 18 inches of utility marks.

"Every year, damages to public underground utility lines cost the U.S. billions, mainly because 811 was not contacted first," says Claudia Randall, Executive Director of Colorado 811. "Digging safely is everyone's responsibility. It is free, it is fast, and it is the law. As we celebrate 40 years of serving Colorado, our commitment remains the same: helping protect communities by making sure everyone contacts 811 before they dig."

Colorado 811 is honoring 811 Day and its 40th anniversary by continuing to expand education, outreach, and damage prevention resources statewide. On and around August 11, Colorado 811's Education & Damage Prevention Liaisons will be out in the community promoting the safe digging message, sharing resources, supporting awareness activities, and recognizing the important role 811 plays in protecting people and underground infrastructure across Colorado.

In 2026, Colorado 811 also continued advancing its damage prevention mission with the successful launch of the new Colorado 811 Exactix Ticketing System. The system officially launched on January 30, 2026, marking a major upgrade from the legacy ticketing process. Exactix provides users with a faster, easier, and more accurate way to submit and manage locate requests, while offering streamlined customer service features, enhanced self-service tools, improved communication options, and greater control over locate tickets from start to finish.

Colorado 811 is also continuing its investment in education and industry engagement through the 2026 Damage Prevention Summit & Expo. This year's Summit will bring excavators, pipeline operators, utility owners/operators, locators, and damage prevention professionals together on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. The event will feature tailored education tracks, an expo, and networking opportunities designed to support stronger safety practices and close out dig season with practical tools and shared insight.

For more on safe digging, Exactix Ticketing System resources, Colorado 811 events, and to request a locate, visit colorado811.org.

About Colorado 811

Established in 1986, Colorado 811 is the state's exclusive Utility Notification Center, providing free and fast access to public utility locating services. As a nonprofit organization, Colorado 811 connects anyone planning to dig with the organizations that own underground public utility lines. In 2026, Colorado 811 celebrates 40 years of helping prevent damage, keep people safe, and ensure essential networks run uninterrupted. For more information, visit www.colorado811.org.

About Our Services

Colorado 811 does not perform utility marking and locating services. Rather, our nonprofit organization serves as the communication link between utility owners and anyone planning to dig in the state, relaying requests for accurate and timely locating services of public underground utilities. Centralizing communication through Colorado 811 helps protect the state's critical public underground infrastructure and keeps people safe. Educating the public and professionals on safe excavation practices through dedicated training, grassroots events, community outreach, and statewide engagement is a central component of Colorado 811's mission.

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SOURCE Colorado 811