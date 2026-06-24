Colossal Announces Record 2025 Impact, Surpassing $100 Million in Charitable Support

From children and families to wildlife, education, ocean conservation, medical research, and cultural causes, Colossal's 2025 competitions transformed participation into measurable impact nationwide.

PHOENIX, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, a leading nationally recognized professional fundraiser, is proud to announce the impact of its 2025 campaign portfolio, generating more than $100 million in charitable support.

Through purpose-driven online competitions, Colossal continues to advocate for advancing child welfare, healthcare, education, conservation, and community support. 2025 Colossal competitions served as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a registered 501(c)(3) public charity, which grants the funds raised to designated nonprofit partners following each campaign.

Strategic Partnerships & Celebrity Supporters

The success of 2025 was amplified by the support of world-renowned brands and influential advocates who lent their voices to these missions:

Celebrity Ambassadors: Elton John, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Mario Lopez, Jeff Corwin, Bill Nye, Jeff and Emile Goldblum, Daymond John, Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton, Kelly Rowland, Carla Hall, Aaron Sanchez, and more.

2025 Campaign Impact & Grants

All funds below were raised by Colossal and granted through DTCare to the designated nonprofit beneficiaries.

Baby of the Year

Benefiting: Baby2Baby

2025 Grant: $18,570,018.33

Total Granted to Date: $45,906,756.02

Impact: Funding has supported large-scale distribution of essentials, disaster relief efforts, and long-term infrastructure expansion, including a 47,000 sq. ft. headquarters to scale operations nationwide.

"Last year's unprecedented success enabled us to go into 2025 ready to respond to the needs of children impacted by disasters nationwide including the devastating Los Angeles fires. Today we are celebrating another monumental gift and the generosity of thousands of voters that will allow us to deliver critical items including diapers, formula, clothing, and food to children and families across the country for many years to come." –Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby Co-CEOs

Toddler of the Year

Benefiting: Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

2025 Grant: $13,624,324.99

Impact: Toys for Tots collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children, providing a message of hope and assistance to help them become responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.

"Working with Colossal has exceeded every expectation. Your team's creativity, professionalism, and genuine commitment to our mission have been remarkable and the impact of your support is profound. When you consider that Toys for Tots spends an average of $8 per toy, and it takes approximately 2.5 toys to bring joy to a child, this single campaign translates to more than 1.6 million children reached—each one receiving not just toys, but hope, dignity, and a moment of magic." –Lt. General Jim Laster, Toys for Tots Foundation

America's Favorite Pet

Benefiting: PAWS

2025 Grant: $8,377,105.50

Total Granted to Date: $21,542,950.67

Impact: Sustained care for 7,100+ animals and the expansion of a 25-acre wildlife rehabilitation center. Launch of a pet food pantry to keep animals in homes and reduce shelter intake and future campus growth.

"Support from America's Favorite Pet is not only sustaining lifesaving care today, it's helping us reimagine animal welfare for the future. From delivering specialized, critical care to vulnerable animals like Parvati, a two-week-old kitten fighting severe pneumonia, to creating low-stress intake spaces and advanced rehabilitation environments, this support allows us to give both domestic and wild animals a true second chance—from orphaned black bears and river otters to young bobcats, barn owls, and raptors preparing to return to the wild." –Andi Anderson, Senior Director of Philanthropy & Outreach

Youth Athlete of the Year

Benefiting: Why Not You Foundation & V Foundation for Cancer Research

2025 Total Grant Amount: $ 24,110,404.28

24,110,404.28 Impact: Funding supports youth development, pediatric cancer research, and access to sports programming.

"The V Foundation is honored to stand alongside Colossal and DTCare, united by a shared vision to advance progress against cancer. Through our partnership on the Youth Athlete of the Year competition, we've raised more than $10 million to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and help save lives. Together, we are advancing critical work across translational research and driving meaningful progress toward new discoveries. This is the kind of impact that's only possible when purpose-driven partners come together with urgency, ambition, and a deep commitment to changing the future of cancer research." –Tom Lafe, Director of Ambassador Partnerships

Super Mom

Benefiting: Children's Miracle Network®

2025 Grant: $5,281,833.00

Total Granted to Date: $14,914,065.37

Impact: Supports charitable care, research, and the launch of CMN's new brand to increase awareness.

"We want to thank Colossal for their extraordinary partnership and DTCare for serving as one of the largest underwriting sponsors supporting Children's Miracle Network. Your commitment strengthens the programs that empower our hospitals, our partners, and the millions of kids and families who rely on us each year. Your support allows us to innovate, scale, and deliver best-in-class experiences that fuel fundraising and amplify our mission in powerful ways. Especially now, granted funds have supported our efforts to ready and launch a new brand for Children's Miracle Network, which will significantly increase our awareness with consumers and prospective corporate partners and amplify our hospital partnerships to a new level." –Kristen Schavemaker, Chief Programs & Foundation Partnerships Officer

Jr. Ranger

Benefiting: National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

2025 Grant: $7,077,257.50

Impact: Supporting the Federation that brings people together across geographies and generations to find solutions that help wildlife, people, and the planet thrive in our rapidly changing world.

"Our most important bridge is the one we build to the future. We are grateful for this gift, which expands the investments in the Federation's mission to inspire the next generation of conservationists. This grant supports our education and engagement efforts, which connect millions of families, especially children, to the natural world." –Krista Newberry, NWF Business Development Executive

America's Favorite Couple

Benefiting: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank & Oceana, Inc.

2025 Total Grant Amount: $3,955,341.50

Impact: Fighting hunger in Los Angeles and protecting marine life, restoring ocean habitats, stopping destructive fishing practices, and reducing plastic pollution.

"The funds were an incredible help in a year when they were needed more than ever. In 2025, we saw the impact of the Greater Los Angeles Wildfires, a disruption to CalFresh benefits during the government shutdown, and other factors that complicated access to nutritious food for many people throughout Los Angeles County. The funds provided were used to fight hunger among people across Los Angeles County who would have otherwise struggled to access nutritious food for themselves and their families. The experience with Colossal and DTCare was excellent, and the significant gift of $1,977,670.75 will help us provide millions of meals to families facing hunger across Los Angeles County." –Roger Castle, LA Food Bank Chief Development Officer

"Colossal and DTCare's support is helping us turn science into policy victories that protect the oceans and the people who depend on them. With these funds, we're delivering real results—from advancing whale-safe fishing gear off California to protecting coral-rich waters in the Philippines and expanding our work into Africa, where healthy oceans are essential to food security and livelihoods. We're proud to partner with Colossal to drive measurable impact and build a future with abundant oceans that can help feed the world." –James F. Simon, Oceana CEO

Face of Halloween

Benefiting: Starlight Children's Foundation

2025 Grant: $3,221,983.00

Impact: More than 120,000 kids will experience the magic of Starlight's Halloween programs this year—and over the years to come, a million more will benefit from programs made possible by the generous grant, which supported Starlight Nintendo Switch Gaming Handhelds.

"Hospitalization can be a very stressful and scary experience; that's why Starlight exists. Through play-based programs, we deliver happiness that transforms the hospital experience and supports pediatric patients on their path to recovery. We're proud to partner with Colossal and DTCare in helping advance this mission and make a difference in the lives of seriously ill kids and their families." –Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation

America's Favorite Teacher

Benefiting: The Planetary Society

2025 Grant: $3,188,003.00

Impact: Provided funds during a critical year for The Planetary Society's work to inspire a worldwide community to advance the scientific exploration of space. These funds supported a Fellowship from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) dedicated to advocacy work in Washington, D.C.

"The support we received from Colossal and DTCare was exactly what we needed at a time when The Planetary Society was suddenly called upon to lead a movement as proposed budget cuts threatened NASA's leadership in space exploration. These funds fueled our work to reach millions of people so they could express their support for NASA and its efforts to lead the way in space exploration—making spectacular missions like the Artemis trip around the Moon possible. Missions like these not only pave the way for future exploration; they inspire entirely new generations to believe that they, too, through the power of education, can reach for the stars." –Jennifer Vaughn, CEO, The Planetary Society

Entrepreneur of Impact

Benefiting: GENYOUth

2025 Grant: $2,777,012.00

Impact: Provided critical resources to foster healthier school environments by delivering 130 million meals and physical activity equipment to millions of students nationwide. These funds supported over 900 activity grants and enabled 270 schools to upgrade essential meal equipment, while simultaneously investing in GENYOUth's operational growth and youth-led advocacy initiatives.

"Colossal and DTCare's support is helping ensure more children have the nourishment, movement, and opportunities they need to learn, grow, and thrive in school and beyond. Because of this partnership, hundreds of thousands of children are gaining access to healthy meals, joyful movement, and school environments that support their well-being." –Ann Marie Krautheim, GENYOUth CEO

Favorite Chef

Benefiting: James Beard Foundation

2025 Grant: $2,745,851.50

Total Granted to Date: $12,931,715.84

Impact: Supported advancement of the James Beard Foundation's mission of "Good Food for Good®," providing critical support for culinary professionals navigating a challenging economic landscape. Through the JBF Institute, these funds powered high-impact initiatives including the Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) program, the Legacy Network for underrepresented leaders, and the Chef Bootcamp for Policy and Change, which has successfully mobilized over 90% of its alumni into active food-system advocates.

"Colossal's Favorite Chef competition is a powerful platform to spotlight culinary talent while directly supporting the James Beard Foundation's work. Thanks to funds raised through our partnership, we're able to champion more chefs at every stage of their career and expand programs to build a more sustainable and equitable independent restaurant industry." –Erica Helms, James Beard Foundation Chief Growth Officer

Fab Over 40

Benefiting: National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

2025 Grant: $2,712,662.00

Total Granted to Date: $27,867,486.00

Impact: Support from Fab Over 40 helps fund life-saving breast cancer education, screening, patient navigation, and survivor support programs through the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Forecasted impact includes providing over 1,800 mammograms, delivering 3,100+ HOPE Kits to patients in treatment, supporting 69 hospital partners, and reaching more than 108,000 women with critical breast health education and resources.

"Colossal's partnership and commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now® continue to make a life-changing impact. From the 2025 competition, this grant will provide over 139,000 services to support early detection, education, and support services. Together, we are expanding access to resources to ensure more women receive help and hope when they need it most." –Kevin Hail, National Breast Cancer Foundation CEO

Dance Icon

Benefiting: Why Not You Foundation

2025 Grant: $2,579,747.00

Impact: Opened five new Why Not You Centers (NY, NJ, GA, LA, Seattle) and funded resources and support for families during treatment at Mt. Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital.

Greatest Baker

Benefiting: The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation

2025 Grant: $334,807.50

Total Granted to Date: $5,258,524.00

Impact: Acts as a "safety net" for pediatric cancer families through financial assistance and research.

"I humbly... honestly believe we are changing the landscape of childhood cancer. And to be perfectly blunt, it's largely because of companies like Colossal." –Joe McDonough, Founder of The Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation

Inked Originals

Benefiting: The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation

2025 Grant: $2,442,527.00

Impact: Financial and emotional assistance for families of children battling cancer.

Top Hitmaker

Benefiting: Global Citizen

2025 Grant: $2,082,477.00

Total Granted to Date: $4,256,383.50

Impact: Advocacy for energy access, education, and climate change initiatives.

Style Icon

Benefiting: Elton John AIDS Foundation

2025 Grant: $1,871,661.00

Impact: Funding from the Style Icon campaign is amplifying the Elton John AIDS Foundation's work to end AIDS for everyone, everywhere. The Foundation builds bridges between innovation and access, fights stigma and inequality, and ensures game-changing solutions reach those who need them most.

"It was extraordinary to see more than 89,000 people courageously step out in their own style to support our work at Elton John AIDS Foundation. We have bold goals ahead, and this support fuels lifesaving progress at a critical time in our goal to end AIDS once and for all." –Anne Aslett, Elton John AIDS Foundation CEO

The Highest Trust & Safety Standards

Colossal remains committed to creating experiences that empower individuals and families while maintaining the highest standards of safety and integrity. Through its Trust and Safety commitment, Colossal prioritizes participant protection, data privacy, and fair competition practices across every campaign. These measures are designed to ensure that families can engage with confidence, knowing that each competition is built to inspire participation and safeguard every individual involved.

Learn more at colossal.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and Action Initiative Team (AIT), United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions.

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SOURCE Colossal Management