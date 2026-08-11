Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care Launches SHIELD™, a Purpose-Built Field Service Application to Raise the Standard for Quality in Mobile Fleet Maintenance

As Coltrain Onsite marks its first year of operations—growing to 100+ people across 15 states—the company announces SHIELD™, its proprietary field service application built to set a new standard for quality in mobile fleet maintenance.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care, a family-owned mobile fleet maintenance company operating across 15 states, today announced the launch of SHIELD™ — a proprietary field service application giving fleet managers a transparent, time-stamped record of every PM inspection, captured in the field by the technician who performed the work. SHIELD stands for Service, History, Inspection, Evaluation, Labor, and Documentation.

A Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care technician uses SHIELD™ to capture and report data during a preventive maintenance inspection. A promotional graphic for SHIELD™, the technician field app built by Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care, showing a technician photographing a vehicle's fuse box for a service record that captures every step of the repair.

"SHIELD is how we hold ourselves accountable for the quality of our work," said Kyle Coltrain, Co-Executive Officer of Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care. "When we do a 100-point inspection on a fleet vehicle, every single point is accounted for—time-stamped and documented with photos. The result is safe, reliable vehicle operation and maximum fleet uptime."

Unlike traditional inspection forms that record little more than a checkmark, SHIELD captures real measurements at every inspection point: tire PSI readings, tread depths, brake measurements, and steering play values—recorded as real numbers, not pass/fail indicators. Photos are captured throughout, creating a complete visual record to accompany the data.

"The goal was to build something a technician could learn in a day and trust every day after," said Kevin Coltrain, Co-Executive Officer of Coltrain Onsite. "We took every speed bump out of the workflow so they can focus on what they're good at—taking care of trucks. The technology handles the rest."

The SHIELD launch coincides with Coltrain Onsite's one-year anniversary of operations. In that time, the company has grown to more than 100 people serving fleets across 15 states—growth Kyle Coltrain credits to a simple standard: when you say you're doing a 100-point inspection, every single point gets done.

About Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care

Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care is a family-owned mobile fleet maintenance company providing preventive maintenance, inspections, and repairs for commercial trucks, trailers, and specialty equipment across 15 states. Combining experienced technicians, transparent documentation, and purpose-built technology, Coltrain Onsite Defends the Road with safe and reliable mobile fleet maintenance. Learn more at www.coltrainonsite.com

Media Contact:

Dave Evans | Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care | [email protected] | 317-966-6710

SOURCE Coltrain Onsite Fleet Care