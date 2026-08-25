Combos Makes Its Global Debut at Gamescom, Bringing AI-Created Games by Everyday Creators

The AI game creation platform arrives in Cologne with 10+ playable titles built by creators with no coding background and a growing community of 300,000+ creators across 110+ countries

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Combos, the AI game creation platform by Converge.AI, is making its global debut at Gamescom 2026. At the center of that debut are not demos from a development team, but games made by the platform's own creators.



From August 26 to 30, more than 10 titles built by community creators will be playable at the Combos stand. Each was made by someone without a traditional game development background, using Combos' AI game agent Boo to turn an idea described in plain language into a finished, browser-playable game.



"AI is not only lowering the cost of game development," said Gevin Wu, producer of Combos. "What it truly changes is who is qualified to create games."



Since launch, Combos has grown to more than 300,000 creators across 110+ countries, with over 10,000 user-generated games on the platform. One breakout title has already garnered hundreds of thousands of organic plays.

Combos is an AI game creation platform where anyone can turn an idea into a playable interactive experience through natural language.

The Games and the People Who Made Them



The games coming to Cologne emerged from the Combos Gamescom Creator Challenge, a three-week open call under the theme "Make Them Play" that drew more than 600 participants. Ten winners shared a $15,000 prize pool.



First-place winner SurvAlvor of the Dead, created by Alexander Hoffmann, received the $8,000 top prize. Hoffmann built the game using Combos alongside GB Studio, creating a title that runs on real Game Boy hardware and can be burned to physical cartridges. Hoffmann will be at the Combos booth in Cologne, alongside James Blackburn, creator of third-place winner The Adventure of Zippy and Bippy, giving visitors a chance to meet the creators behind the games and experience their work firsthand.



Beyond the competition, the Combos community has also produced breakout projects. Default PFP Lab, created by Cienly, has surpassed 300,000 organic plays on the platform. The project turns avatar creation into an interactive experience where players mix a base figure, accessories, colors, and patterns into a shareable profile picture. With no coding background, Cienly built the entire project through Combos, turning an idea that had previously lived only in notebooks into a widely played interactive experience.



"People write stories, draw pictures, build with blocks, and imagine worlds that do not exist," said Wu. "What limited this impulse was often not imagination, but tools. Combos exists to change that."

Combos at Gamescom 2026

The Combos team will be at Hall 05, Stand D-011 from August 26 to 30, where visitors can play Creator Challenge titles, meet the team and creators, and build a game on the spot through the "Take Your Loot" booth experience.



Gamescom also marks the next step in Combos' mission to build a global creator community. The platform will continue recruiting creators while expanding its support for content distribution and monetization, helping creators reach wider audiences and build more opportunities around what they create. Creators interested in joining can apply to the Combos Creator Program.



To try Combos, visit Combos.fun or download the Combos app.



About Combos

Combos is an AI game creation platform where anyone can turn an idea into a playable interactive experience through natural language. Powered by Boo, an AI game agent, the platform handles game design, asset generation, sound, music, and publishing in one place. Published games go live in the Combos community, where players discover, play, remix, and share them. Combos is a product of Converge.AI. Learn more at combos.converge.ai.



Media contact:

Elena Lyu

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SOURCE Converge.AI