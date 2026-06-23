Combotope Therapeutics Enters into Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to Advance First-in-Class Tumor-Selective Antibody Therapies for Cancer

Collaboration spans multiple oncology targets and combines Combotope's SMART-Phage™ discovery platform with Boehringer Ingelheim's research and development expertise.

Dual recognition of a cancer-linked sugar pattern and its protein carrier enables highly tumor-selective antibody targeting.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Combotope Therapeutics ApS ("Combotope"), a biotechnology company focused on discovering tumor-selective antibodies against cancer-specific glycan-protein targets, today announced a strategic research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. The partnership will leverage Combotope's proprietary SMART-Phage™ platform to generate highly tumor-selective antibodies for next-generation cancer therapies.

Combotope's approach is designed to identify antibodies that bind tumor-specific glycan structures (e.g., Tn and STn) together with their protein carriers ("combotopes"). These combined sugar-and-protein markers are often far more common on cancer cells than on healthy tissue, providing a clearer "address label" to guide antibody-based medicines. This is especially relevant for hard-to-treat cancers where established targeted options are limited, and may open up new cancer-selective opportunities across modalities such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

"At Combotope, we focus on cancer-specific glycan-protein targets that conventional antibody approaches cannot selectively address," said Ola Blixt, CEO of Combotope. "By combining glycan and protein recognition, we aim to enable a new class of tumor-selective antibodies and expand the range of viable targets in oncology. We are excited to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim to translate this approach into potentially differentiated therapies."

The parties will initially collaborate on multiple oncology targets provided by Boehringer Ingelheim, with the potential to expand and address additional oncology targets over time. For each target, Combotope will apply its SMART-Phage™ antibody discovery platform to generate tumor-selective, high-affinity antibodies that recognize glycan-protein epitopes, supported by a defined antibody characterization data package. Boehringer Ingelheim will then assume responsibility for further research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of resulting antibody-based therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Combotope will receive an upfront payment and research funding per target. The company is also eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments across multiple targets, in addition to royalties on net sales of any resulting products. Boehringer Ingelheim will hold global development and commercialization rights for products arising from the collaboration. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Contact

Ola Blixt, CEO

[email protected]

+46(0)76148 68 38

About Combotope Therapeutics

Combotope Therapeutics is a Danish biotechnology company pioneering the discovery of highly tumor-selective antibodies by targeting cancer-specific glycan-protein epitopes ("combotopes").

The company's proprietary SMART-Phage™ platform enables the discovery of antibodies that recognize unique combinations of tumor-associated glycosylation patterns and their underlying protein carriers, aiming to unlock a new level of tumor specificity for next-generation antibody-based therapies.

Built on pioneering glycoscience research originating from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Combotope applies advanced antibody discovery, glyco-engineering, and bioinformatics-driven selection technologies to develop novel precision oncology therapeutics.

Combotope is advancing both proprietary oncology programs and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners.

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