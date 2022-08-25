Come Out to the East Market in The Historic Trolley District for the Great Bourbon Affair Saturday August 27th from 7pm to 9pm

212 Kelton Ave Columbus OH 43208

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, August 27th, join us at East Market will host The Great Bourbon Affair. 99.7 The Blitz and Country 103.9 will be broadcasting live during this one-of-a-kind event! Whether you're a bourbon aficionado or a casual bourbon taster - get your tickets now! General Admission tickets include bourbon samples and access to The Switch Yard party with a variety of awesome vendors. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for a truly unique bourbon experience, including a private party on the mezzanine where you can enjoy a flight of hard-to-find selections (aka unicorn bourbons) pulled from our vault.

Arrive early at East Market this Saturday for dinner and stay for The Great Bourbon Affair - events kick off at 7pm. East Market, all of our inside vendors, The Railhouse bar, and Switch, the basement speakeasy, will all remain open to the public. However, if you want to enjoy all the outdoor festivities, including Central Ohio's largest bourbon toast at 8pm, get your tickets for the party at TheTrolleyDistrict.com today!

The Historic Trolley District, located behind Franklin Park Conservatory, offers free parking and features the new East Market - a collection of local businesses located in the main car barn of this historic preservation site. Inside East Market you will find everything from Greek and Moroccan cuisine, to all your Creole favorites, and everything in between - a fish market, a meat shop, an artisan bread bakery, a plant shop, pizza, sushi, coffee, waffles, and more! Grab freshly prepared food and snacks from the market and enjoy it with a drink at Railhouse or head down to our basement speakeasy Switch - but only if you have the password!

Whether you are looking for Columbus' biggest brunch, Seasonal Entertainment Series, or fun outdoor workouts East Market has something for the whole family to enjoy. Want to host your own event? East Market is one of the most unique event spaces in Central Ohio. For a full list of vendors, hours, and details on all upcoming events click the link below:

https://eastmarketcolumbus.com/events

