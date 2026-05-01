Lexington-based company brings trusted heating and cooling solutions to homeowners across the Greater Louisville area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Heating & Air, a trusted provider of heating and cooling services in Central Kentucky since 2009, has announced the opening of a second location in Louisville, expanding its reach and commitment to customer comfort.

Building on its strong reputation in Lexington, Comfort's expansion into Louisville marks a significant step in delivering reliable, high-quality HVAC services to more homeowners across the region.

Comfort Heating & Air held a grand opening to introduce the team to Louisville. Comfort Heating & Air expands services to Louisville

"Comfort Heating & Air has been one of the top home service providers in the Lexington area, with highly trained technicians delivering exceptional service at competitive prices," said Vice President Clint Schreck. "We're excited to bring that same level of expertise and care to homeowners in Louisville, offering a full range of services including HVAC repair, replacement, maintenance, and indoor air quality solutions."

To celebrate the new location, Comfort Heating & Air is offering limited-time promotions, including $29 system tune-ups. Homeowners can learn more or schedule an appointment by visiting https://callthecomfortman.com/ or calling (502) HVAC-NOW.

SOURCE Comfort Heating & Air