The article examines how retreading helps fleets manage expenses, extend tire life, and support sustainability goals.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is commercial tire retreading, and how does it help reduce fleet tire costs?

HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Commercial Tire Expert Craig Lewis of Lewis General Tires in Rochester, New York.

Craig Lewis, President Speed Speed

The article explains that tire expenses remain one of the largest ongoing maintenance costs for commercial trucking operations. As fleets seek practical ways to control costs while maintaining reliable performance, commercial tire retreading continues to play an important role in long-term fleet tire management strategies. According to the article, retreading allows fleet operators to maximize the value of existing tire casings rather than replacing every tire with a new one.

The HelloNation article describes how a commercial tire casing represents a significant portion of the original tire investment. When a casing remains structurally sound and successfully passes a detailed inspection, it can be fitted with a new tread and returned to service. This process allows fleets to gain additional mileage from the same casing while reducing replacement costs. The article notes that this approach can help lower average operating expenses while maintaining dependable service.

Safety remains a key consideration whenever retread tires are discussed. The article explains that modern retreading processes rely on detailed inspections and strict quality control standards before any tire is approved for reuse. Casings that show signs of damage, excessive wear, or other structural concerns are removed from consideration. The article emphasizes that properly inspected retread tires can provide reliable performance when matched to the correct commercial application.

The article further explains that retread tires are widely used throughout commercial trucking operations, particularly in drive and trailer positions. Many large fleets incorporate retreading into their overall fleet tire management programs because it offers a practical balance between cost efficiency and operational performance. However, the article notes that not every tire is suitable for retreading. Factors such as service history, casing condition, age, and prior repairs all influence whether a tire remains a viable candidate.

In addition to helping manage fleet tire costs, the article highlights the sustainability advantages associated with commercial tire retreading. Extending the life of a tire casing reduces demand for new raw materials and decreases the number of tires entering the waste stream. The article explains that businesses increasingly view retreading as a way to support environmental objectives while meeting transportation demands.

The HelloNation article also addresses situations where purchasing a new tire remains the better option. Tires that fail inspection or have reached the end of their serviceable life may no longer be suitable for retreading. Effective fleet tire management involves evaluating each casing individually and selecting the option that best supports safety, performance requirements, and operational efficiency.

For commercial operators throughout Monroe County, the article notes that experienced providers can help fleets evaluate tire casings, determine retread eligibility, and make informed maintenance decisions. By combining careful inspections with proven retread solutions, fleets can better manage expenses while maintaining dependable operations.

Retreading, Sustainability, and Fleet Tire Costs features insights from Lewis General Tires's Craig Lewis, a Commercial Tire Expert in Rochester, New York, on HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation