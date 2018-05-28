NEW YORK, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's updated research report on the commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas for offers a complete analysis of the market driving factors, impacting trends and the rapidly changing competitive landscape until 2022. To understand the correlation of this market with the automotive industry, our industry experts at Technavio also consider into account the growth of related markets and estimated the CAGR of commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas. This report provides extensive research and data when compared to the previous research on the commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas and is expected provide valuable insights impacting the growth of this market in the region. According to our market experts, factors such as growing demand for fleet tracking and increasing usage of cloud-based telematics has proved to the growing trend in the market.



The scope of this report covers the extensive evaluation of several market developments directly impacting the stakeholder's strategies in the region. To achieve accurate growth rates and predict the changes during the forecast period the commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas also covers a detailed analysis of multiple segments defining the market space. This market research report on the commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas is an integral part of Technavio's automotive portfolio and offers intelligence within the market space for automotive electronics.



Key highlights in commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas 2018-2022:

Extensive market definition of the commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas

Analysis by multiple marketing tools such as Porter's five forces model

Detail characterization of the parent market

Predictions of the market based on industry lifecycle, market innovation, new M&A and disruption threats

In-depth intelligence on the changing competitive scenario and a detailed vendor analysis



